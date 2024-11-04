Ubisoft's NFT game is reportedly being terrorized by a cheater Players are also reportedly forced to match against this particular player in online multiplayer.

Last week, Ubisoft very quietly launched an all-out NFT game, but it doesn’t look like things are going great for it out of the gate. Champions Tactics Grimoria Chronicles is labeled a competitive multiplayer turn-based RPG, but a certain player has been terrorizing game, forcing other players to match against them and then winning the game before it even begins.

Champions Tactics Grimoria Chronicles quietly launched last week with a full website to accompany it. In this game, players can collect, craft and power up figures (which act as the NFT element of the game) and pit them against the collections of other players in strategic turn-based combat. Each battle allows you to field three figures with unique skills and abilities. Unfortunately, it looks like a player out there is exploiting an issue in the game to ruin the fun, as shared by Twitter user Jauwnio.

I tried playing the Ubisoft NFT game.



The entire game has been unplayable since Friday. Allegedly, a malicious player has found a way to win every single match before the game even begins. Also he is somehow the only person anyone ever matches against. pic.twitter.com/8yfZ0dakAe — Jauwn (@Jauwnio) November 3, 2024

“The entire game has been unplayable since Friday, [November 1, 2024],” Jauwnio wrote. “Allegedly, a malicious player has found a way to win every single match before the game even begins. Also, he is somehow the only person anyone ever matches against.”

It’s rough to say the least if true. Champions Tactics is said to have had a closed beta, but it seems the game still has quite some rough edges to smooth out. It’s also mysterious that Ubisoft would release this game so quietly in the first place, after dialing back NFT plans during 2022 when they were more in vogue.

Nonetheless, it seems Champions Tactics is probably going to go through some fixing up in the near future to stop cheating from ruining the fun. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.