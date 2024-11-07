New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Death Stranding launches on Xbox

Death Stranding director's Cut is 50% off on Xbox as part of the surprise launch.
Donovan Erskine
505 Games
1

This week marks five years since the release of Death Stranding, the first game from Kojima Productions after its founder’s split with Konami. Now, Death Stranding has come to Xbox Series X|S for the first time, and it’s on sale for 50% off.

Kojima Productions announced the surprise release of Death Stranding in a post on X today. Xbox players can purchase Death Stranding Director’s Cut, which includes all of the game’s content, on the Microsoft Store now.

Sam Porter Bridges wearing a hood.

Source: 505 Games

Death Stranding’s Xbox release coinciding with the game’s fifth anniversary suggests that the game’s PlayStation exclusivity window has closed, and full control of the IP now sits with its developer and publisher.

Kojima Productions is currently working on a sequel to Death Stranding, as well as OD, which will be an Xbox exclusive.

News Editor
