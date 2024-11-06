New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Sega executive claims a new Virtua Fighter game is in development

Sega Head of Transmedia Justin Scarpone said in a recent interview that a new game in the fighting franchise is in the works.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
1

During an interview, relatively new Sega Head of Transmedia Justin Scarpone recently spoke to what Sega has been up to, and that included a tasty little tidbit about the much-desired return of a fighting franchise. Scarpone revealed that a new Virtua Fighter game is in development at Sega alongside a wealth of other projects in the company’s recent efforts to revive and remake its old IP.

Justin Scarpone revealed this teaser about the Virtua Fighter franchise in an interview with Video Games Chronicle. There, when asked what Sega was working on, he shared more than we knew about ongoing projects:

Akira fighting Wolf in Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Virtua Fighter's last entry was VF5: Ultimate Showdown in 2021.
Source: Sega

It’s interesting to hear that a new Virtua Fighter is in the works. The last time this franchise saw action was in 2021 when Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown came out. We enjoyed the graphical and performance improvements to the game, but we’ve still pined for something new in the franchise since Virtua Fighter 5 first came out in 2006.

If Sega truly is working on a new Virtua Fighter, it will be interesting to see what it looks like when it happens. Stay tuned to the Virtua Fighter Series topic for more updates and information.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola