Sega executive claims a new Virtua Fighter game is in development Sega Head of Transmedia Justin Scarpone said in a recent interview that a new game in the fighting franchise is in the works.

During an interview, relatively new Sega Head of Transmedia Justin Scarpone recently spoke to what Sega has been up to, and that included a tasty little tidbit about the much-desired return of a fighting franchise. Scarpone revealed that a new Virtua Fighter game is in development at Sega alongside a wealth of other projects in the company’s recent efforts to revive and remake its old IP.

Justin Scarpone revealed this teaser about the Virtua Fighter franchise in an interview with Video Games Chronicle. There, when asked what Sega was working on, he shared more than we knew about ongoing projects:

We have a suite of titles in development right now that fall into that legacy bucket, which we announced last year at The Game Awards; Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Shinobi, and we have another Virtua Fighter being developed. And so all that’s very exciting. And then in certain instances, we’re also doing animation series, or live-action films to augment that and be part of those roadmaps.

Virtua Fighter's last entry was VF5: Ultimate Showdown in 2021.

Source: Sega

It’s interesting to hear that a new Virtua Fighter is in the works. The last time this franchise saw action was in 2021 when Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown came out. We enjoyed the graphical and performance improvements to the game, but we’ve still pined for something new in the franchise since Virtua Fighter 5 first came out in 2006.

If Sega truly is working on a new Virtua Fighter, it will be interesting to see what it looks like when it happens. Stay tuned to the Virtua Fighter Series topic for more updates and information.