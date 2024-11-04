The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has sold over 2.5 million copies since launching in September Zelda's first outing as the main character has been a tremendous success for Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda games are always hits, so it should come as no surprise that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has cracked into Nintendo’s Million-Seller club. The latest entry in the series, this time with the titular character acting as the main protagonist, has sold over 2.5 million copies.

On November 5, 2024, Nintendo released its Q2 2025 earnings results which revealed The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdoms has sold 2.5 million copies since launching on September 26, 2024. This places it squarely in Nintendo’s Million-Seller First-Party Title collection alongside the likes of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Despite the success of Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo has decreased its software sales forecast by 5 million units. Nintendo is now forecasting 160 million units of software sales in its FY2025 fiscal year. This decrease was also reflected in the hardware side, with the company decreasing the forecast to 12.5 million units in FY2025.

If you haven’t already, take a look at our Echoes of Wisdom review. Asif Khan praised the game from top to bottom, with the title earning the highly coveted Shacknews perfect score: 10 out of 10. While there were some high points in its Q2 2025 earnings, there were a number of down points. Nintendo cut its FY2025 sales forecast and operating profit guidance. Take a look at our NTDOY page for more information.