Nintendo (NTDOY) decreases Switch console sales forecast to 12.5 million units in FY2025

Nintendo has adjusted its forecast by 7.4 percent, despite hardware sales increasing this quarter.
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

Nintendo’s hugely popular Switch console has continued to sell millions of units, but the Big N isn’t sure about its continued figured for the remaining fiscal year. The company has adjusted its forecast, decreasing the number of units it expects to sell down to 12.5 million.

Sales Status of Nintendo Switch chart in the Financial Results Explanatory Material

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo (NTDOY) released its Q2 2025 earnings report on November 5, 2024. Within the Financial Results Explanatory Material, Nintendo stated it is decreasing its forecast of Nintendo Switch console sales to 12.5 million units.

Previously, the Big N had forecast it would sell 13.5 million Nintendo Switch consoles this financial year. This forecast marks a 7.4 percent decrease, despite hardware sales increasing compared to the previous quarter. In fact, Nintendo managed to sell another 2.62 million Switch consoles since its last reporting period.

It’s seems like a down year for Nintendo as it faces the hangover from extreme success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. There’s more to dive into in today’s results, so read over our Nintendo (NTDOY) page for additional insight.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

