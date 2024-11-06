Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) confirms it has sold Private Division Take-Two Interactive leadership confirmed on its Q2 2025 conference call that Private Division has been sold to an undisclosed buyer.

It would appear that the Take-Two Interactive company has sold off its indie game-focused Private Division. The label has operated as Take-Two’s A and AA gaming arm for quite a few years, publishing a large number of third-party indie developers. Unfortunately, Take-Two is parting ways with the label, having confirmed that it has sold Private Division to a currently unknown buyer.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) leadership made the announcement of Private Division’s sale during its Q2 2025 earnings results conference call this week. There, the group shared what details it could about the transaction. The buying price and buyer could not be disclosed at this time:

We recently made the strategic decision to sell our Private Division label to focus our resources on growing our core and mobile businesses for the long term. As part of this transaction, the buyer has purchased our rights to substantially all of Private Division’s live and unreleased titles. Take-Two will continue to support No Rest for the Wicked, which launched in early access on PC in April.

Private Division has still had plenty of irons in the fire throughout 2024. The group helped publish Penny’s Big Breakaway earlier this year, which was a fine 3D platformer. The group has also been working on Lord of the Rings Middle-earth-based cozy game, Tales of the Shire, which is set to release sometime in 2025. It seems that game will fall under the purview of Private Division’s new owner.

We’re still waiting on a few details in this story, such as what group bought Private Division and for how much. With that in mind, stay tuned for more updates and coverage on the Private Division topic as news drops.