New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) confirms it has sold Private Division

Take-Two Interactive leadership confirmed on its Q2 2025 conference call that Private Division has been sold to an undisclosed buyer.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Private Division
1

It would appear that the Take-Two Interactive company has sold off its indie game-focused Private Division. The label has operated as Take-Two’s A and AA gaming arm for quite a few years, publishing a large number of third-party indie developers. Unfortunately, Take-Two is parting ways with the label, having confirmed that it has sold Private Division to a currently unknown buyer.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) leadership made the announcement of Private Division’s sale during its Q2 2025 earnings results conference call this week. There, the group shared what details it could about the transaction. The buying price and buyer could not be disclosed at this time:

Private Division has still had plenty of irons in the fire throughout 2024. The group helped publish Penny’s Big Breakaway earlier this year, which was a fine 3D platformer. The group has also been working on Lord of the Rings Middle-earth-based cozy game, Tales of the Shire, which is set to release sometime in 2025. It seems that game will fall under the purview of Private Division’s new owner.

We’re still waiting on a few details in this story, such as what group bought Private Division and for how much. With that in mind, stay tuned for more updates and coverage on the Private Division topic as news drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola