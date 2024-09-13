Tales of the Shire delayed to 2025, new release date coming this month Weta Workshop announced the delay of the Lord of the Rings cozy game and shared that a new release date will be set in a presentation this September.

The developers behind cozy Hobbit sim Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game have announced that the game will not meet its previously expected 2024 release window. The game has been delayed back to 2025 to give Weta Workshop and Private Division time to make it everything they want to be for fans when it comes out.

Weta Workshop and Private Division announced the delay of Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game on the game’s social media this week. According to the announcement, Tales of the Shire is now set for an early 2025 release. The team wants more time to make sure it’s up to expectations, but Weta didn’t leave us empty-handed. The studio also announced during A Hobbit Day Showcase on September 22, 2024, the team will reveal the new release date for Tales of the Shire.

An important update for all Hobbits. pic.twitter.com/NuhOrdmvWX — Tales of the Shire (@talesoftheshire) September 12, 2024

Weta’s cozy Hobbit life sim is shaping up to be an interesting new flavor in the Lord of the Rings universe. We’ve had a glimpse of what the gameplay would look like in the past and came away with fuzzy feelings about the opportunity of life in Hobbiton. Despite the fact that the developers have pretty much snuffed out the idea of beer brewery or consumption, we’re still looking forward to maintaining a hobbit hole and gathering from the nearby countryside for quaint events.

With Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game getting a new release date at the end of September, stay tuned for where the game falls in 2025. We’ll share the details here at Shacknews as they drop.