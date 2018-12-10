Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey hits consoles in December
See the start of everything for humanity in this unique adventure as it comes to consoles.
With The Outer Worlds hours away from releasing, Shacknews reached out to co-directors Leonard Boyarsky and Tim Cain to talk about the game's launch, some of its design choices, truly absurd branding, and Obsidian's deal with Microsoft.
For the first time ever, Twitch Plays will livestream a pre-release game. Check it out.
Developer Star Theory is looking to go where no Kerbal has gone before, as Shacknews takes a first look at Kerbal Space Program 2 from PAX West.
The Outer Worlds came to PAX West and released a new trailer that previews Obsidian's next effort.
Obsidian has released a lot of gameplay footage of upcoming RPG The Outer Worlds over the past several months, but now it's time for Shacknews to go hands-on for the first time.
Private Division is bringing its sprawling intergalactic adventure to the Switch so you can take your journey on the go.
Following our hands-on time with Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Shacknews had the opportunity to speak to Panache Digital Games founder Patrice Desilets about what players can expect.
Shacknews gets our first hands-on with Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey and discovers the origin of species.
To learn more about The Outer Worlds, Shacknews sits down with Senior Narrative Designer Megan Starks to discuss character building, dialogue options, companions, branding, and more.