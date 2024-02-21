Penny's Big Breakaway gets surprise release on PC & consoles Coming from the developers of Sonic Mania, Penny's Big Breakaway is now out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

The much-anticipated original 3D platformer Penny’s Big Breakaway was finally given a release date, and that release date is today. Evening Star and Private Division shared the latest look at the game this week, and with it, they also announced that the game is available now on PC and console platforms.

Source: Nintendo

A sudden release during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was quite the surprise. We knew the game was slated for an early 2024 release from back when it was announced, but Evening Star and Private Division had been mum on any concrete dates up until today. What makes Penny’s Big Breakaway even more interesting is that many of the Evening Star crew were developers on Sonic Mania, with this game being their debut of an original IP.

Penny’s Big Breakaway has been much anticipated, and now it’s available. If you want to see what it’s about, check it out on PC and consoles, and stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.