Penny's Big Breakaway is a 3D platformer from the Sonic Mania team

During the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, Evening Star, the team behind Sonic Mania, revealed its next game. Penny’s Big Breakaway is a brand-new IP—a 3D platformer set to launch on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2024.

Publisher Private Division shared additional details about Penny’s Big Breakaway in a press release shared with Shacknews:

In Penny’s Big Breakaway, you play Penny, an aspiring court performer who is on the run after her yo-yo created quite the commotion during her audition at the royal palace. In response, Eddie the Emperor commands his loyal penguin forces to capture Penny and her stringed companion, Yo-Yo. The chase is then on, and it is up to you to help our hero escape capture over the course of 12 vibrant, geometric worlds!

