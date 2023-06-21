Penny's Big Breakaway is a 3D platformer from the Sonic Mania team
Private Division and Evening Star revealed Penny's Big Breakway during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.
During the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, Evening Star, the team behind Sonic Mania, revealed its next game. Penny’s Big Breakaway is a brand-new IP—a 3D platformer set to launch on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2024.
Publisher Private Division shared additional details about Penny’s Big Breakaway in a press release shared with Shacknews:
Penny’s Big Breakaway was featured in an action-packed Nintendo Direct, which included games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.
