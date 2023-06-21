Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Penny's Big Breakaway is a 3D platformer from the Sonic Mania team

Private Division and Evening Star revealed Penny's Big Breakway during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.
Donovan Erskine
Private Division
During the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, Evening Star, the team behind Sonic Mania, revealed its next game. Penny’s Big Breakaway is a brand-new IP—a 3D platformer set to launch on the Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2024.

Publisher Private Division shared additional details about Penny’s Big Breakaway in a press release shared with Shacknews:

Penny’s Big Breakaway was featured in an action-packed Nintendo Direct, which included games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

