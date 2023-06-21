Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince announced for December

The Dragon Quest Monster franchise is coming to Switch later this year.
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
1

The Dragon Quest Monsters franchise has been dormant for several years now, but that'll change (relatively) soon. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is the latest installment in the monster-wrangling spin-off, and it's launching on December 1, 2023.

The announcement trailer for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was shown during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct and included monster fusing, diverse landscapes, and the mysterious appearance of the protagonist from Dragon Quest 4: Chapters of the Chosen.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was just one of the new video games revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, including a Super Mario RPG remake and a Detective Pikachu sequel.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

