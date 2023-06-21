Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince announced for December The Dragon Quest Monster franchise is coming to Switch later this year.

The Dragon Quest Monsters franchise has been dormant for several years now, but that'll change (relatively) soon. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is the latest installment in the monster-wrangling spin-off, and it's launching on December 1, 2023.

The announcement trailer for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was shown during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct and included monster fusing, diverse landscapes, and the mysterious appearance of the protagonist from Dragon Quest 4: Chapters of the Chosen.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was just one of the new video games revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, including a Super Mario RPG remake and a Detective Pikachu sequel.