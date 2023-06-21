Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Super Mario RPG gets a remake this November 2023

The classic SNES title will feature updated 3D graphics and all sorts of new features as we revisit the Legend of the Seven Stars.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
3

Today’s Nintendo Direct had quite the array of interesting new reveals for Nintendo fans, but likely no one could have expected one of the announcements: A full remake of the classic Super Mario RPG. It’s an all-new take on the original and beloved game, bringing characters like Geno, Mallow, Croco, and other such original characters back in spectacular style. What’s more, the remake has a release date. It’s coming in November 2023.

Nintendo showed off the Super Mario RPG remake during the Nintendo Direct presentation on June 21, 2023. The game comes to Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023. Not only that, but it brings an all new visual look to the game. Every character, every environment, and every classic moment of the RPG has been re-envisioned in the game’s new 3D style. You can see the trailer in action below.

For those who don’t know, the original Super Mario RPG is a classic among the Super Nintendo library. A collaboration between Square, Nintendo, and a wealth of legendary development talent from both, it told an original story of RPG elements invading the Mushroom Kingdom, leading Mario to engage in a quest to save the land. It was where we got original characters like Mallow and Geno, as well as one of the first times Bowser teamed up with Mario for anything. Our own Ozzie Mejia took a deep dive into the game in a multi-part feature celebrating the game’s 25th anniversary.

With the Super Mario RPG remake set for a November release date, stay tuned for more information as we get closer to its launch later this year. You can also catch up on other news from today’s Nintendo presentation on the Nintendo Direct topic.

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Super Mario RPG gets a remake this November 2023

      Holy shit!!!

      This looks great. Maintains the isometric perspective and (apparently) the original battle system.

      Just the graphics are super high fidelity like Nintendo/Square wish they could have done at the time.

        There have definitely been some changes to the battle system. Between better ABS responses and what appeared to be some differences with the weapon balancing at a minimum (turtle shell kick in a brief window showed damage against multiple enemies, which wasn't possible on the OG) but it seems to maintain the spirit of the original quite well.

      Looks so good. I loved this game as a kid.

