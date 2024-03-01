New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Wicked Inside Showcase here

Learn more about No Rest for the Wicked, the next title from Ori developer Moon Studios.
Ozzie Mejia
Private Division
1

Moon Studios has become recognized for its work on Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The studio is now going from developing a game for Microsoft to developing one for Private Division, Take-Two's indie game publishing branch. No Rest for the Wicked is the team's next title and interested players can learn more during a special showcase streaming later today.

The Wicked Inside Showcase will air on Friday, March 1 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. It can be viewed on the Moon Studios Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as through the embed above. Those who view the presentation on Twitch are eligible for Twitch Drops. More details will be available during the broadcast as well as through the No Rest for the Wicked website.

First revealed at The Game Awards 2023, No Rest for the Wicked has been teasing this Wicked Inside Showcase since its first trailer. It's a game that looks to step away from Moon Studios' previous sidescrolling efforts and focus more on presenting an action RPG. Expect to learn more about what the game entails, as well as any critical information on a possible release window.

Shacknews has also been watching No Rest for the Wicked closely. We'll have more on this game later today following the Wicked Inside Showcase.

