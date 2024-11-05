The Nintendo Switch has sold 146 million units The Switch continues to dominate sales as it nears the end of its lifetime.

Nintendo (NTDOY) released its Q2 2025 earnings report today, providing an update on its financial performance over the past few months. This included a new sales figure for the Switch console, which has moved 146 million units since its 2017 launch.

Nintendo confirmed the latest sales figure for the Nintendo Switch in its Q2 2025 earnings report. With north of 146 million units sold, the Switch has further solidified its place as the third best-selling video game console of all time. It’s now less than 10 million units away from surpassing the Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2.



Source: Nintendo

This news comes as Nintendo gears up to announce the Switch’s successor. During its latest earnings call, the company reaffirmed that it still plans to reveal the console by the end of March 2025.

Nintendo also decreased its Switch sales forecast to 12.5 million units for the fiscal year 2025. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates in the world of Nintendo.