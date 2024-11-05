New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Nintendo Switch has sold 146 million units

The Switch continues to dominate sales as it nears the end of its lifetime.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Nintendo (NTDOY) released its Q2 2025 earnings report today, providing an update on its financial performance over the past few months. This included a new sales figure for the Switch console, which has moved 146 million units since its 2017 launch.

Nintendo confirmed the latest sales figure for the Nintendo Switch in its Q2 2025 earnings report. With north of 146 million units sold, the Switch has further solidified its place as the third best-selling video game console of all time. It’s now less than 10 million units away from surpassing the Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2.

A person playing Skyrim on a Switch.

Source: Nintendo

This news comes as Nintendo gears up to announce the Switch’s successor. During its latest earnings call, the company reaffirmed that it still plans to reveal the console by the end of March 2025.

Nintendo also decreased its Switch sales forecast to 12.5 million units for the fiscal year 2025. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates in the world of Nintendo.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola