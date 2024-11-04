Star Wars Outlaws creative director replaced ahead of game's 'biggest update'
As of this week, Drew Rechner will be replacing Julian Gerighty on future post-launch direction of Star Wars Outlaws.
There’s been an interesting talent swap at Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment regarding the leadership on Star Wars Outlaws. Former creative director Julian Gerighty is out of the role while Drew Rechner is picking it up, and while that might seem odd since the game is already out, Rechner has stressed that he’s directing updates for Star Wars Outlaws that will culminate in the game’s biggest patch yet in the near future.
Masive Entertainment shared the details about the Star Wars Outlaws leadership shift via the game’s website. There, Rechner introduces himself as he prepares to pick up duties of the Creative Director role:
Outlaws! Incoming transmission from our development team - click below for the article as our Creative Director, Drew Rechner, takes you through our thoughts and plans for the development of Star Wars Outlaws!— Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) November 4, 2024
🔗 https://t.co/TbmTomcqkY pic.twitter.com/IZ0QQDZkxo
Rechner goes on to explain what he’ll be doing in the new leadership role for the continued direction of Star Wars Outlaws:
Star Wars Outlaws was a pretty decent return to the sci-fi universe with a good adventure to boot earlier this year. Rechner makes it sound like there’s a lot of fun around the corner as well. Stay tuned as we watch for more details on what comes next via the Star Wars Outlaws topic.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Star Wars Outlaws creative director replaced ahead of game's 'biggest update'