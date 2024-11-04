New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Star Wars Outlaws creative director replaced ahead of game's 'biggest update'

As of this week, Drew Rechner will be replacing Julian Gerighty on future post-launch direction of Star Wars Outlaws.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
3

There’s been an interesting talent swap at Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment regarding the leadership on Star Wars Outlaws. Former creative director Julian Gerighty is out of the role while Drew Rechner is picking it up, and while that might seem odd since the game is already out, Rechner has stressed that he’s directing updates for Star Wars Outlaws that will culminate in the game’s biggest patch yet in the near future.

Masive Entertainment shared the details about the Star Wars Outlaws leadership shift via the game’s website. There, Rechner introduces himself as he prepares to pick up duties of the Creative Director role:

Rechner goes on to explain what he’ll be doing in the new leadership role for the continued direction of Star Wars Outlaws:

Star Wars Outlaws was a pretty decent return to the sci-fi universe with a good adventure to boot earlier this year. Rechner makes it sound like there’s a lot of fun around the corner as well. Stay tuned as we watch for more details on what comes next via the Star Wars Outlaws topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola