Star Wars Outlaws creative director replaced ahead of game's 'biggest update' As of this week, Drew Rechner will be replacing Julian Gerighty on future post-launch direction of Star Wars Outlaws.

There’s been an interesting talent swap at Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment regarding the leadership on Star Wars Outlaws. Former creative director Julian Gerighty is out of the role while Drew Rechner is picking it up, and while that might seem odd since the game is already out, Rechner has stressed that he’s directing updates for Star Wars Outlaws that will culminate in the game’s biggest patch yet in the near future.

Masive Entertainment shared the details about the Star Wars Outlaws leadership shift via the game’s website. There, Rechner introduces himself as he prepares to pick up duties of the Creative Director role:

I'm very excited to be stepping into the role of Creative Director on Star Wars Outlaws and to be working with the incredibly passionate team here at Massive Entertainment along with our talented co-development studios around the world and Lucasfilm Games. I would like to personally thank you, our community, for your positive response to the game. We see and love all the fan arts, comments, and videos you've created around the game, and it continues to provide joy and inspiration to the team. We truly hope you're enjoying your journey across the Outer Rim with Kay and Nix thus far.

Outlaws! Incoming transmission from our development team - click below for the article as our Creative Director, Drew Rechner, takes you through our thoughts and plans for the development of Star Wars Outlaws!

🔗 https://t.co/TbmTomcqkY pic.twitter.com/IZ0QQDZkxo — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) November 4, 2024

Rechner goes on to explain what he’ll be doing in the new leadership role for the continued direction of Star Wars Outlaws:

You can expect to see more details about how we will be celebrating and embracing player choice more than ever before, whether it's sneaking through encounters, going in blasters-blazing, or everything in-between. We will provide more specific details about the changes to these areas and more in the upcoming weeks as we provide further updates to you. All of this will culminate in the release of Title Update 1.4 which will release on November 21st alongside the Steam launch and first story pack, Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card.

Star Wars Outlaws was a pretty decent return to the sci-fi universe with a good adventure to boot earlier this year. Rechner makes it sound like there’s a lot of fun around the corner as well. Stay tuned as we watch for more details on what comes next via the Star Wars Outlaws topic.