Apple (AAPL) to acquire Pixelmator image editing application company Pixelmator has been creating applications to edit images for iPhone and Mac platforms for years and has been featured in official Apple presentations.

Image editing software company Pixelmator is set to be acquired by tech giant Apple. The Lithuanian-based software company creates AI-powered image-editing apps that have been featured in Apple product keynotes for years already. Now, Apple will tie to the knot and officially bring Pixelmator under its umbrella of products and services.

Pixelmator announced the details of Apple’s upcoming acquisition via a press release on the company’s website. The company was happy to share the details as it prepares to join Apple:

We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance. And looking back, it’s crazy what a small group of dedicated people have been able to achieve over the years from all the way in Vilnius, Lithuania. Now, we’ll have the ability to reach an even wider audience and make an even bigger impact on the lives of creative people around the world.

Pixelmator Pro was named Apple's Mac App of the Year in 2018.

Source: Apple

Pixelmator and Pixelmator Pro have been featured on iOS and Mac products for quite some time and the Pro edition was even awarded Apple’s Mac App of the Year award in 2018. These programs contain a variety of editing tools that put it in competition with Adobe’s creative suite. Apple has been impressed with Pixelmator’s use of Apple machine learning technologies to continue to improve its software.

Apple has the money to go around, too, having just recently put up a solid Q4 2024 earnings report. With Pixelmator joining Apple, the company claims there will no changes to subscriptions for Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator apps at this time. Stay tuned for more updates and implications of this acquisition as news becomes available, right here at Shacknews.