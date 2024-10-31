Apple (AAPL) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Apple (AAPL) reported its Q4 2024 earnings results today. The company posted beats on both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue expectations. Being the final quarter of Apple’s fiscal year, the company has now beat full-year expectations by analysts.
Apple posted its Q4 2024 earnings results to its investor relations website. There, the company shared a Q4 revenue of $94.9 billion against expectations of $94.6 billion. The world’s largest company (as of today) reported $1.64 EPS against expectations of $1.60 per share and a whisper of $1.63 per share. Good news all around when viewing things above the hood.
Under the hood, Apple had a one-time charge related to the European Commission’s 2016 State Aid decision, which can be found on the fourth page of the Q4 2024 earnings report.
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.