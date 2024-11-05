Evening Reading - November 5, Election Day 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of November 5, 2024. It’s been a ridiculous time leading up to today, and it probably isn’t about to settle down, but this night marks a turning point. For our viewers around the world, we hope you’ll bear with us while we get through this. For our viewers here in the states, we hope you got out to your polling places and chose wisely. For now, it’s time to let the chips fall where they may and focus up on another Evening Reading. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

OMG Switch 2 backwards compatibility!!!

This is Furukawa. At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about… — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) November 6, 2024

A big win for Nintendo players as they enter the next generation!

Friendly fire in Philly?

Live from Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/8FLCoZaCGT — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) November 5, 2024

Not gonna lie. It’s pretty funny to see Elon Musk’s flagship dumpster bashing the bejeezus out of his new best friend.

Chiefs fans remain embarrassed

Randi Mahomes is sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat at Arrowhead for Monday Night Football.



pic.twitter.com/FtIPIzPFxZ — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) November 5, 2024

Honestly, between Mahomes’ mom, girlfriend, and brother, I’m a little concerned Mahomes is probably not a good person either.

But I can dream…

It's all I can do.

Elon gonna Elon

Striking his favorite pose pic.twitter.com/LehIcdiwkq — Nathan Anderson (@deimosremus) November 5, 2024

It's his favorite cross shape.

Feels like we’re in a race against Robo Nixon

Sucks to say the least that we could have someone slightly more degenerate than Robo Nixon in the White House.

A metaphor for the ages

It's actually kind of funny how ATLUS released this at the perfect time right before a presidential election lol pic.twitter.com/J6Wog8CvyU — Nathan (@NSuperGamerGuy) November 5, 2024

Metaphor ReFantazio quite good.

It’s about that time of year

winter fans be like mmm yeah 4 pm pic.twitter.com/ULsp79JbrZ — mariana (@pastapilled) November 5, 2024

Your cold weather friends are about to tell you why it’s funny that you don’t like the cold.

I had a friend that would go to Chinese and Mexican restaurants and order hamburgers, so I asked Bubbletron if there was a market for it. Sure enough.

Source: Bubbletron

Have a great night. Whoever wins, America is probably still going to be weird tomorrow, but we hope you’ll stick around while we sort it out.