Evening Reading - November 5, Election Day 2024

It's nighttime in America on one of the most important nights of the decade.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of November 5, 2024. It’s been a ridiculous time leading up to today, and it probably isn’t about to settle down, but this night marks a turning point. For our viewers around the world, we hope you’ll bear with us while we get through this. For our viewers here in the states, we hope you got out to your polling places and chose wisely. For now, it’s time to let the chips fall where they may and focus up on another Evening Reading. Enjoy.

OMG Switch 2 backwards compatibility!!!

A big win for Nintendo players as they enter the next generation!

Friendly fire in Philly?

Not gonna lie. It’s pretty funny to see Elon Musk’s flagship dumpster bashing the bejeezus out of his new best friend.

Chiefs fans remain embarrassed

Honestly, between Mahomes’ mom, girlfriend, and brother, I’m a little concerned Mahomes is probably not a good person either.

But I can dream…

It's all I can do.

Elon gonna Elon

It's his favorite cross shape.

Feels like we’re in a race against Robo Nixon

Sucks to say the least that we could have someone slightly more degenerate than Robo Nixon in the White House.

A metaphor for the ages

Metaphor ReFantazio quite good.

It’s about that time of year

Your cold weather friends are about to tell you why it’s funny that you don’t like the cold.

And there you have it. Thank you for stopping by, Shackers. Thank you for reading Shacknews. We appreciate you, and if you appreciate what we’re doing, then consider supporting through Shacknews Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s a free app on Android and iOS where you can upload and vote on pet pics and pit your pets against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness. Finally, be sure to check out Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game where you can choose from a daily randomized set of prompts to come up with the ultimate trillion-dollar startup.

Bubbletron values a start-up for Chinese Food Restaurant Burgers for Boomers at $31,072,800,000
I had a friend that would go to Chinese and Mexican restaurants and order hamburgers, so I asked Bubbletron if there was a market for it. Sure enough.
Source: Bubbletron

Have a great night. Whoever wins, America is probably still going to be weird tomorrow, but we hope you’ll stick around while we sort it out.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola