What is the release date of Xaku Prime in Warframe? Xaku, the Warframe made from other Warframes, is getting the Prime treatment.

Xaku Prime is on the way to Warframe, and one of the most interesting Frames in the game will be getting the golden treatment. Xaku is not just one Warframe, you see. It is actually made up of strands of Void energy that hold the remnants of three fallen Warframes together.

The urge to pick up the Necra Prime Operator and Drifter suit is overpowering.

Source: Digital Extremes

Xaku Prime will be released on November 13, along with the Trumna Prime and Quassus Prime. As always, the Warframe and weapons can be farmed for free through Void Relics or purchased as part of the Prime Access package that will be made available on the day.

There will also be a Xaku Prime Accessories pack, including the Artifex Prime Syandana, the Necra Prime Operator/Drifter uit, and 90-Day Resource and Affinity Boosters. That Necra Prime Suit goes hard, not gonna lie.

As far as an actual release time goes, recent patterns show that somewhere between 8:00 am and 9:00 am PT is the best bet for when the update will land.

Xaku is a personal favorite and a Frame I used a lot for runs into tougher content in the game. The passive giving dodge and the fourth ability, The Great Untime, providing damage reduction as well as increased dodge, means they can be surprisingly tanky. Grasp of Lohk allows you to steal a bundle of enemy weapons and use them against your opponents, which means maximum damage output while you focus on defensive moves. It's a fun combo.

