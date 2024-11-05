New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Stardew Valley secretly added multiplayer to mobile

iOS and Android Stardew Valley players can test the experimental feature now.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Stardew Valley 1.6 has finally come to consoles and mobile devices. Fans of the farming game know that creator ConcernedApe loves to sneakily add new easter eggs and features with every major update. Stardew Valley 1.6 is no different, as the game’s mobile version has secretly added an experimental multiplayer mode.

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone revealed the new multiplayer feature for Stardew Valley. “With the release of Stardew Valley 1.6 on mobile, there is now a hidden multiplayer feature which you can access,” he wrote in a post to the game’s website. The feature is in the experimental phase, and thus cannot be accessed by conventional means. However, ConcernedApe has laid out the steps to play Stardew Valley multiplayer on mobile devices.

A player standing in the Community Center.

Source: ConcernedApe
  1. On the title screen, you will notice that the “Stardew Valley” logo has four groups of leaves attached to it.
  2. Using the guide below, tap the leaves in this order: ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → … Then press the “?” button in the bottom right corner of the screen. (Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, ?)
  3. Exit the “?” menu. You should now have a co-op button on the title screen.
  4. In the co-op menu, you will have options to “Host” or “Join”. If you are joining, put in the IP address of the host. If you are hosting, you will have to set up the farm first, and then if there are cabins available, others should be able to connect to you (they will need your IP address). To find your IP address for hosting, do the following:
  • For iOS: Settings -> Wi-Fi -> Click the (i) next to your Wi-Fi name -> Look for “IP Address”
  • For Android: Settings -> Network & internet -> Internet -> Click the cog next to your Wi-Fi name -> Look for “IP address”

Multiplayer is already available on the PC and console versions of Stardew Valley, and ConcernedApe is looking to round this out and bring it to mobile.

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

