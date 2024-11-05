Hearthstone: The Great Dark Beyond - 10 decks to use on Day 1

Today is an anxiety-filled day in the United States for very obvious reasons. Hearthstone is hoping to keep people's minds off what's happening with the final expansion of the Year of the Pegasus. It's time to blast off into space with Hearthstone: The Great Dark Beyond. This expansion adds 145 cards across all 11 of the game's classes and introduces some exciting new mechanics.

With The Great Dark Beyond releasing today, it's time once again to peruse decks from Hearthstone's most recognizable pros and streamers. Shacknews had a chance to play against some of these decks ourselves during the recent Hearthstone Theorycrafting session. We once again fared poorly, but we did gain intel on some of the more interesting decks to play on day one.

Without further delay, here are some decks worth trying out on day one of The Great Dark Beyond.

MarkMcKz's 8 Hands Death Knight



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (2) Crystal Welder

2x (2) Guiding Figure

2x (2) Mining Casualties

2x (3) Chillfallen Baron

2x (3) Crop Rotation

2x (3) Dimensional Core

2x (3) Soulbound Spire

2x (4) Arkonite Defense Crystal

1x (4) Helya

2x (4) Suffocate

2x (5) Corpse Explosion

1x (6) Exarch Maladaar

1x (6) The Headless Horseman

1x (7) Kil'jaeden

2x (8) Soulstealer

1x (8) The 8 Hands From Beyond

1x (8) The Exodar

1x (8) The Primus

1x (100) The Ceaseless Expanse

Deck ID

One would think that taking both players' decks down to their eight most expensive cards would shorten the game, but The 8 Hands From Beyond is just a first step. This spell keeps the new Kil'Jaeden legendary in the Death Knight's deck, which will open a Demon portal and essentially make Fatigue impossible.

One of the keys to this deck is not to play Helya on Turn 4. If Helya is played after The 8 Hands From Beyond is dropped, it makes the neverending Plague cards much easier to draw. Similarly, playing The Headless Horseman after reducing both decks will put the Death Knight at an advantage in terms of resource.

Of course, keep in mind that Kil'Jaeden is a Neutral card, so if the strategy is Fatigue, the opponent can just as easily get their Demon portal online. Be careful!

Clakr HELLSCREAM's Quasar Asteroids Rogue



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Preparation

2x (0) Shadowstep

2x (1) Dig for Treasure

2x (1) Gear Shift

2x (1) Spacerock Collector

2x (2) Fan of Knives

2x (2) Moonstone Mauler

1x (2) Oh, Manager!

2x (2) Quick Pick

2x (3) Ethereal Oracle

2x (3) Knicknack Shack

2x (3) Mic Drop

2x (4) Dubious Purchase

1x (4) Elven Minstrel

2x (6) Quasar

2x (7) Eredar Brute

Deck ID

Quasar was a curious spell at first glance. Would anybody really risk shuffling their entire hand back into their deck and leaving themselves with no tools? As it turns out, having card draw tools like Quick Pick and locations like Knickknack Shack already online can potentially create a perpetual card-drawing machine.

Once the card-drawing apparatus is up and running, it's time to start dropping Moonstone Maulers and letting the Asteroids rain down like no tomorrow. Shaman isn't the only class that can rain down rocks, as it turns out.

Oh, and we'll get to Shaman in a moment.

RegisKillbin's Libram Paladin



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Astral Vigilant

2x (1) Orbital Satellite

2x (2) Hi Ho Silverwing

2x (2) Interstellar Researcher

2x (3) Flickering Lightbot

2x (3) Holy Cowboy

2x (3) Interstellar Starslicer

2x (3) Libram of Clarity

2x (4) Grillmaster

2x (4) Interstellar Wayfarer

2x (4) Libram of Divinity

1x (5) Sanc'Azel

1x (5) Yrel, Beacon of Hope

2x (6) Libram of Faith

1x (6) Lumia

1x (7) Amitus, Leader of the Exiled

1x (100) The Ceaseless Expanse

Deck ID

Guess what, long-time Hearthstone players! Librams are back!

Yes, there are all-new Librams for Paladin. More importantly, there are new ways to discount those Librams. Cards like Interstellar Starslicer and Interstellar Wayfarer reduce the cost of Librams for the rest of the game. That means cards like Libram of Faith can litter the board with Divine Shield 3/3 minions, which can be more daunting than you might think.

Yrel, Beacon of Hope can even bring old Librams back into the fold. There's only one of her, but if you have an Astral Vigilant ready to roll, it's possible to roll out copies and bring even more Librams onto the board.

MartianBuu's Demon Warlock



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Fracking

2x (2) Abduction Ray

2x (2) Defile

2x (2) Elemental Geode

2x (2) Foreboding Flame

2x (3) "Health" Drink

2x (3) Demonic Dynamics

2x (3) "Health" Drink

2x (3) Demonic Dynamics

2x (3) Furnace Fuel

2x (3) Infernal Strategem

2x (3) Relentless Wrathguard

1x (4) Pop'gar the Putrid

1x (7) Archimonde

2x (7) Eredar Brute

1x (7) Kil'jaeden

2x (8) Black Hole

1x (9) Sargeras, the Destroyer

2x (10) Table Flip

Deck ID

Warlock has embraced strength in numbers and not just in the "zoo" kind of way. This new Warlock deck from MartianBuu takes advantage of the Demon's various Demon discovery tools, as well as the helpful new cards that discount those Demons.

Foreboding Flame is critical to the success of this deck, since it discounts any new Demons, including the ones that come from Kil'jaeden. Archimonde can then bring those Demons back for one more late-game push. At the very least, it can stall while those Kil'jaeden Demons gain bigger stats.

Nohandsgamer's OTK Starship Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Rangari Scout

2x (1) Scarab Keychain

2x (1) Tracking

2x (2) Biopod

2x (2) Birdwatching

2x (2) Crystal Welder

2x (2) Laser Barrage

1x (3) Exarch Naielle

2x (3) Parallax Cannon

2x (3) Specimen Claw

2x (4) Arkonite Defense Crystal

2x (4) Yelling Yodeler

2x (5) Alien Encounters

2x (5) Star Power

1x (6) Aggramar, the Avenger

1x (7) Kil'jaeden

1x (8) The Exodar

Deck ID

Hunter has a devastating new OTK combination and it comes through The Great Dark Beyond's most exciting new mechanic: Starships. Starships are built through certain Starship Piece cards and can be launched anytime for 5 Mana. With enough of the right pieces in place the Hunter's Starship can potentially kill in one strike, especially when combining the Arkonite Defense Crystal for Armor and the Biopod that hits for that Armor value. The other key card is Yelling Yodeler, which can activate the Starship's effect twice for a potential death blow.

Making sure you have the right pieces is key, which is where the new Exarch Naielle legendary comes into play. This turns the Hunter's Hero Power into Tracking, which can help pick out the right card for every turn and get the big win condition ready to roll.

Chump's Draenei Zoo Warrior



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Through Fel and Flames

2x (1) Cup o' Muscle

2x (1) Miracle Salesman

2x (1) Starlight Wanderer

2x (2) Crystalline Greatmace

2x (2) Stranded Spaceman

2x (2) Trouble Mechanic

2x (3) Crimson Commander

2x (3) Expedition Sergeant

1x (3) Gorgonzormu

2x (4) Captain's Log

2x (4) Stalwart Avenger

2x (4) Unyielding Vindicator

2x (5) Ace Wayfinder

1x (5) Exarch Akama

1x (6) Khaz'goroth

1x (7) Velen, Leader of the Exiled

Deck ID

It's not often that the Warrior gets to play the zoo game, but the new Draenei minion type has opened the door to this. Low-priced Draenei combined with spells like Through Fel and Flames, Cup o' Muscle, and Captain's Log draw and buff any Draenei in-hand while souped-up minions like Unyielding Vindicator can create tremendous early pressure.

The big win condition here is Exarch Akama. Once the board is filled with buffed-up minions, Akama gives them the ability to attack more than once, potentially swinging a game in a matter of seconds.

Theo's Starship Druid



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Arkonite Revelation

2x (1) Malfurion's Gift

2x (2) Crystal Welder

1x (2) Sha'tari Cloakfield

2x (3) Frost Lotus Seedling

2x (3) New Heights

2x (3) Starlight Reactor

2x (4) Arkonite Defense Crystal

2x (4) Distress Signal

1x (4) Exarch Ohtaar

2x (5) Cosmic Phenomenon

1x (5) Uluu, the Everdrifter

2x (6) Crystal Cluster

1x (7) Final Frontier

1x (7) Kil'jaeden

1x (7) Sleep Under the Stars

1x (9) Zilliax Deluxe 3000 1x (4) Twin Module 1x (5) Perfect Module

1x (10) Eonar, the Life-Binder

1x (100) The Ceaseless Expanse

Deck ID

Druid can ramp up in more ways than one in this expansion. Starlight Reactor is a Starship Piece that allows for Arcane spells to be played twice. Used well, this can fill up the Druid's side of the board with some massive numbers. Distress Signal will add 2-Cost minions while Cosmic Phenomenon will give every +1/+1 once the board is full.

Combine this with cards like the new Final Frontier and Eonar, the Life-Binder from the Titans set and the unsuspecting opponent can become overwhelmed quickly.

Warshack's Elemental Mage



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Fire Fly

2x (1) Glacial Shard

2x (2) Aqua Archivist

2x (2) Flame Revenant

2x (2) Heat Wave

2x (2) Shale Spider

2x (2) Spontaneous Combustion

2x (3) Blasteroid

2x (3) Blazing Accretion

1x (3) Dreamplanner Zephrys

2x (4) Lamplighter

2x (4) Overflow Surger

2x (4) Unchained Gladiator

1x (5) Mes'Adune the Fractured

2x (5) Solar Flare

1x (6) Incindius

1x (6) Saruun

Deck ID

If this deck looks familiar, that's because it's basically a variation of the Elemental Mage that's currently a big part of the meta. New Elementals help bolster that deck significantly, thanks to the addition of cards like Blasteroid and Saruun. While Saruun's Fire Spell Damage +1 buff can be a major key to victory when combined with Blasteroid's discounted Fire spells, it's not the only way to win.

Basically, Mage players should do what they're doing now. Lay down Elementals on every turn and then overwhelm the opponent with Overflow Surger en route to finishing with Lamplighter. By this point, there's been ample time to practice.

Roffle's Pirate Starship Demon Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Acupuncture

2x (1) Brain Masseuse

1x (1) Patches the Pilot

2x (1) Sock Puppet Slitherspear

2x (1) Treasure Distributor

2x (2) Adrenaline Fiend

2x (2) Felfused Battery

2x (2) Sigil of Skydiving

2x (2) Spirit of the Team

2x (3) Hot Coals

2x (3) Hozen Roughhouser

2x (3) Shattershard Turret

2x (3) Warp Drive

2x (3) Dangerous Cliffside

1x (4) Metamorphosis

1x (5) Aranna, Thrill Seeker ter

ter 1x (7) Zilliax Deluxe 3000

1x (3) Pylon Module 1x (4) Ticking Module



Deck ID

Demon Hunter players will likely be tempted by the new Crewmates being offered with this new expansion. Those Crewmates are sus. Don't be fooled by their tempting stats and effects.

Instead, why not utilize the new Starship Pieces to bolster what's already a pretty strong deck? Using minions like Felfused Battery, as well as Hozen Roughhouser from the last expansion, Demon Hunter can quickly overwhelm the opponent with Pirates. Thanks to Patches the Pilot and Sigil of Skydiving, many of those Pirates will have Charge and can go straight for the face.

Those 1/1 Charge Pirates will ideally be around at the start of the game, but if they show up late, a Starship comprised of Felfused Battery and Shattershard Turret can buff them up quickly. Hit hard, hit fast, and be ready to potentially finish with Aranna, Thrill Seeker and her damage redirection effect.

Ozzie's Asteroids Shaman



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Fire Fly

2x (1) Shock Hopper

1x (2) Menacing Nimbus

2x (2) Moonstone Mauler

2x (2) Needlerock Totem

2x (2) Shale Spider

2x (2) Triangulate

2x (3) Minecart Cruiser

1x (3) Turbulus

2x (3) Ultraviolet Breaker

1x (3) Zola the Gorgon

2x (4) Bolide Behemoth

2x (5) Living Prairie

1x (6) Incindius

2x (6) Meteor Storm

1x (6) Murmur

1x (6) Shudderblock

1x (7) Kalimos, Primal Lord

1x (7) Skarr, the Catastrophe

Deck ID

I'll confess, I didn't have too much success with this deck, but don't let that deter you from playing with Asteroids. Asteroids Shaman is disgustingly good and it's a matter of finding the tools that work best to take advantage of cards like Moonstone Mauler and Bolide Behemoth.

The wild card in this deck is the new Murmur, which reduces every Battlecry minion to (1) with the caveat that they all die at the end of their turn. The ideal play is to combine that with Shudderblock and either Incindius or the aforementioned Bolide Behemoth. At that point, it's a matter of drawing as many Asteroids as possible, ideally buffed up, to crush the opponent before they know what hit them.

I threw Zola the Gorgon in my deck in hopes of getting more than one Incindius or Kalimos, but that's probably a greedier way to go. Look around at some more successful Asteroids Shaman decks and then build one that works best for you and your play style.

Those are just some of the decks that you're encouraged to use on day one of Hearthstone: The Great Dark Beyond. The expansion is going live today. What decks are you planning to use? Join the conversation and give us your best ideas in the comments.