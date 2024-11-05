New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

BioWare asks fans to temper expectations for N7 Day after Veilguard launch

With Dragon Age: The Veilguard having launched, BioWare turned its attention to the next Mass Effect, but it doesn't have much to show yet.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via BioWare
N7 Day comes around at the turn of November 7 every year, and with it comes BioWare’s chance to share the newest things going on in its Mass Effect universe. Understandably, BioWare has had its attention elsewhere this year with the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and as a result, it has asked fans to keep their expectations in check for this year’s N7 Day.

BioWare shared a statement on N7 Day via its main social media this week. According to the group, with Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s release just a few days behind it, N7 Day is going to be a bit quiet this year:

So it seems BioWare has something planned, probably in the way of merch or a small teaser, but it seems news for the next Mass Effect game is going to be light. We do know that the next Mass Effect game is in the works, and BioWare has even confirmed that it is now setting much of its attention on the development of that game. However, it’s still likely a ways off given BioWare’s efforts on the decently received Veilguard.

With expectations curbed, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates on the Mass Effect series. We’ll be sure to share the latest news as it drops.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

