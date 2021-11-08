New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Poster for new Mass Effect game teases the Geth's return

We got a fresh look at the next game in the Mass Effect series with a new poster on N7 day.
Donovan Erskine
1

Every year on November 7, Mass Effect fans and creators celebrate N7 day. Created as a way to honor the franchise and the people that have made it such a success, N7 day is also when we tend to get news and updates on what’s next for the sci-fi series. For N7 day 2021, we got our first poster for the next video game in the Mass Effect series.

The poster for the next Mass Effect game was shared by BioWare via the game’s official Twitter account over the weekend in celebration of N7 day. A surprise for fans, the poster depicts a group of four individuals walking from a ship towards some massive crater or cavern in the ground. If we go back to the original announcement trailer for the new Mass Effect game from last year, we can make some connections.

The planet in the poster looks exactly like the icy planet seen in the announcement trailer, which also shows what looks to be the same ship landed on the ground. It’s also likely that these are the same four individuals that we see in the trailer, one of whom is an Asari. One of the most fascinating details about the poster is that we can see what looks to be the dead body of a Geth partially buried in the ice, just ahead of the characters. The Geth were an antagonistic force that played a major role in the original Mass Effect trilogy. It’s still not clear where or when the new Mass Effect game will take place, but this may be a hint that we will be revisiting the Geth in some capacity for this new adventure.

We still know hardly anything about the new Mass Effect game, including its title. The release is likely still a long way away, so be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ topic page dedicated to the Mass Effect series for future updates on its next installment.

