Mass Effect Trilogy listings stir rumors of a series re-release
Apparent new listings of the original Mass Effect trilogy have caused speculation on whether or not the games could be coming to current consoles soon.
Apparent new listings of the original Mass Effect trilogy have caused speculation on whether or not the games could be coming to current consoles soon.
What could the next Mass Effect game entail?
Nintendo Direct Mini, oh my!
Today marks the tenth anniversary of the Mass Effect franchise, but there's little for BioWare to celebrate on this N7 Day.
BioWare Montreal will be no more as the teams will join forces to work on a new Star Wars title.
Tepid reception to Mass Effect Andromeda is believed to be the reason for the studio's shift in direction.
The main character will no longer be able to cheat on poor Peebee by romancing another character at the same time.
The studio known for positive LGBT representation has apologized for an insensitive portrayal.
If you stay focused, your journey through the stars shouldn't take too long.