'Epsilon' & 'Defiance' Mass Effect YouTube teasers appear on N7 Day 2023 [UPDATED] We get very little out of the 6-second teasers, but they suggest news is coming on the next Mass Effect game very soon.

Updated (November 7, 2023 @ 1:15 p.m. PT): The countdown clock on the Mass Effect web page has ended and a 20-second teaser titled "Nebula" has been posted. It shows off a character in N7 armor and a long coat that draws a pistol. The new teaser also features the article description "Transmission incoming." Little more is given as to context or what's coming next.

It’s N7 Day. In years past when BioWare was at its best and the Mass Effect franchise was firing on all cylinders, that used to mean quite a bit more, but N7 Day 2023 is at least shaping up to be a bit more exciting thanks to some new teasers. Recently, new Mass Effect videos titled “Defiance” and “Epsilon” appeared on YouTube, and a new webpage on the Mass Effect website with the teasers suggest that news is coming very soon for something big in the Mass Effect franchise.

The Mass Effect Defiance and Epsilon teasers appeared as Unlisted videos on the Mass Effect YouTube channel this week, with a web page on the Mass Effect website supporting them. There’s very little to glean in the trailers themselves. They are six-second videos that show an unknown character walking down a high-tech hallway of an unknown facility. The description of the videos say “Transmission Incoming.” You can see the recently posted Defiance teaser just below.

On the Mass Effect webpage hosting these teasers is a little more flavor text, but not much context. It reads as follows:

/////ACCESS CODE: EPSILON

/////ACCESS CODE ACCEPTED

/////SECONDARY ENCRYPTION DETECTED

/////VJBSVU-XXXX-XXXXXXXX

/////ANDROMEDA DISTRESS SIGNAL DETECTED

/////YEAR SENT: [REDACTED]

/////AUDIO TRANSCRIPT: ALTHOUGH THEY SHOULD KNOW BY NOW NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE HUMAN [REDACTED]

There has also been a countdown launched since the teasers dropped that suggest a reveal is happening soon:

Electronic Arts and BioWare are counting down to a new reveal in the Mass Effect franchise.

Source: EA

There’s no telling what this means at the moment, but the likeliest scenario is that we’re about to get news on the next Mass Effect game soon. It was in 2020 that BioWare and Electronic Arts insisted the Mass Effect series wasn’t dead, and in 2021 we got another teaser that seemed to indicate the Geth are going to play a major part in the next game. However, we’ve heard little since.

If Mass Effect is about to have a big reveal, it seems likely we’ll see it at The Game Awards 2023 or some such thing. Either way, this teaser will likely have the internet buzzing about what BioWare and EA are up to. Stay tuned as we watch for new details and reveals on the next thing in the Mass Effect series.