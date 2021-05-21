No Man's Sky brings Mass Effect into its universe in limited time event Up until the end of the month, No Man's Sky players can go on a mission that will lead them to the Normandy SR1.

There are a lot of unexpected things in gaming in 2021. No Man’s Sky has come a very long ways from the shaky launch it had long ago and is getting fresh new content regularly to show for it. Meanwhile, Mass Effect Legendary Edition just launched and is introducing and re-introducing players to the beloved space opera trilogy that dominated conversation throughout the 2000s and beyond. Now, for at least a little while, we’re getting them both in one place. No Man’s Sky has just gotten a limited time expedition mission, and there’s a very familiar Mass Effect ship waiting at the end.

Hello Games and No Man’s Sky lead Sean Murray shared a letter on May 21, 2021, revealing that players had discovered an Easter Egg in a mission known as the Beachhead Expedition. This mission involved discovering the purpose of the mysterious device known as the Historiographical Dosimeter and ultimately led to the discovery of Mass Effect 1’s Normandy SR1 which could then be added to the player’s frigate fleet for good. Want to find it yourself? The mission is available until May 31, 2021.

This is quite the surprising and incredible crossover. No Man’s Sky wasn’t lacking for good content updates before, having wowed players with adoptable companions, a horror-themed update in Desolation, some crisp and pilotable mech suits, and even an upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X systems. This, though, is quite the shocker and an incredible sign of just how far No Man’s Sky has come. Seeing Mass Effect’s Normandy SR1 ship in No Man’s Sky’s space feels… surreal to say the least.

If you’d like to track down the Normandy SR1 for addition to your frigate fleet, be sure to take part in the Beachhead Expedition mission before May 31. After all, the Normandy has plenty of work to do in its own universe with Mass Effect Legendary Edition having launched.