No Man's Sky update 3.10 patch notes add PS5 & Xbox Series X support No Man's Sky is ready for the jump to the next generation of consoles with the upcoming 3.10 update.

With next-gen consoles set to release in just a few weeks, more and more current-generation games are getting ready to make the jump to the new hotness. No Man's Sky is no exception. On Wednesday, the team at Hello Games announced that their world exploration game's upcoming 3.10 update will include support for the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. (Don't worry, PC players, you can have this update, too.)

The No Man's Sky 3.10 update will boast several next-gen upgrades, which include 60fps at 4K resolutions, fuller worlds, larger base builds, the ability to bring saves from previous-generation consoles, cross-platform play for all platforms, and multiplayer support for up to 32 players. There are also platform-specific features, including PS5 trigger feedback, PS5 Tempest 3D AudioTech, and the option for Xbox Series S users to play at native resolution with 30fps or high performance at 60fps. PlayStation VR users won't be left out in the cold, as they'll still be able to play in virtual reality by utilizing backwards compatibility.

Here are the full patch notes, as taken from the No Man's Sky website.

No Man's Sky update 3.10 patch notes

Next Generation Console Support No Man’s Sky is now compatible with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Save games can be transferred from previous console generations to their next generation equivalent. PSVR owners can continue to experience No Man’s Sky in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 5 via the backwards compatibility functionality. PlayStation 5 users can use the Activities feature to track and manage their Journey Milestones. PlayStation 5 users now experience feedback directly through the triggers of their pad. Added support for Tempest 3D AudioTech on PlayStation 5.

Visual Enhancements Rendering quality has been significantly increased for next generation consoles. Base complexity rendering limits have been removed for next generation consoles. For next generation consoles and PCs running on “Ultra” settings, the distance at which detailed grass, plants, rocks and other objects are shown has increased. For next generation consoles and PCs running on “Ultra” settings, the density of terrain details such as foliage, fungi and rocks has been increased. Texture and geometric detail on a large number of objects such as foliage, fungi and rocks has been significantly increased. Improved the visual effect of grass being pushed aside when walking through it. Fixed an issue that caused the water horizon to appear bumpy. Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause grass to fail to render. Fixed an issue that caused butterfly bellies to be unintentionally always white. Fixed an issue that caused planetary lighting to change after opening and closing Photo Mode. Fixed an issue that could cause foliage to disappear when moving the camera in Photo Mode. Refreshed the set of community images on the Mode Select screen. Updated the style of the hazard protection icons on the HUD. Updated the style of the icons displayed by mission notifications and markers.

Performance & Stability Fixed a number of rendering-related crashes on PS4. Fixed an issue that could cause very large saves to fail to load on PC. Optimized terrain generation on Xbox One. Introduced a significant number of performance optimisations for all platforms.

Quality of Life Improved the feel of space combat. Target locking has been improved, and enemy ships are now more visible with cleaner UI. The camera shake caused by gassy hazardous flora has been reduced. The camera shake when shooting nearby objects has been reduced. Hover text has been added to banner emblems in the Appearance Customizer. On PS4 and Xbox One, when adding a No Man’s Sky friend who is playing on on the same platform, players are now also presented with the option to add them as a PSN or Xbox friend.



No Man's Sky's 3.10 update will be available on November 10, meaning console players will have it ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X on day one. PC owners, you can also pick this update up on that day and enjoy the graphical enhancements on your sweet, sweet NVIDIA RTX 3080.