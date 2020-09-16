New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NVIDIA RTX 3080 review round-up

NVIDIA's hot new GPU is finally in the hands of reviewers. Let's take a look at some RTX 3080 reviews.
Donovan Erskine
NVIDIA’s 30-Series of GPUs are set to shake up the world of PC gaming this Fall. With the RTX 3080 boasting some impressive specs at a relatively modest price, the GPU has quickly become one of the most desired pieces of hardware in the gaming space. With units going out to a number of outlets RTX 3080 reviews are starting to pop up. Let’s dive in and see what people have to say about NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 GPU.

PC Gamer 92/100:

The Verge 8/10:

IGN 9/10:

Tom’s Hardware (unscored):

PC Mag (unscored):

Tech Radar (unscored):

If the RTX 3080 reviews above are to be believed, NVIDIA’s new GPU is shaping up to be one of the most impressive on the market. The card will cost $699 USD and pre-orders are set to go live on September 17 on NVIDIA’s website.

