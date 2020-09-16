NVIDIA RTX 3080 review round-up

NVIDIA’s 30-Series of GPUs are set to shake up the world of PC gaming this Fall. With the RTX 3080 boasting some impressive specs at a relatively modest price, the GPU has quickly become one of the most desired pieces of hardware in the gaming space. With units going out to a number of outlets RTX 3080 reviews are starting to pop up. Let’s dive in and see what people have to say about NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 GPU.

PC Gamer 92/100:

“Jen-Hsun and Co. has gone big with the RTX 3080, and the result is an outstanding gaming card that sets a new benchmark for both high-end 4K gaming performance and for ray tracing. And honestly that has us salivating over the potential of both the $499 RTX 3070 and the ludicrous potential of the $1,500 RTX 3090.” -Dave James

The Verge 8/10:

“The RTX 3080 ushers in the next generation of 4K gaming, thanks to some raw horsepower and a lot of the promises that Nvidia made with the RTX 2080 finally starting to materialize. DLSS and ray tracing were merely promises of where the future of PC games would move two years ago. But with games like Minecraft, Control, Fortnite, and Call of Duty supporting Nvidia’s latest technology, it’s a reality that’s here with the RTX 3080.” -Tom Warren

IGN 9/10:

“The Nvidia RTX 3080 Founders Edition is an amazing graphics card. Compared to the RTX 2080 Super, it offers dramatically improved performance, especially at 4K, and even outperforms the much more expensive 2080 Ti. Simply put, for $699, the RTX 3080 is both a welcome breath of fresh air and the gust needed to blow the doors off of 4K gaming.” -Chris Coke

Tom’s Hardware (unscored):

“The bottom line is that the RTX 3080 is the new high-end gaming champion, delivering truly next-gen performance without a massive increase in price. If you've been sitting on a GTX 1080 Ti or lower, waiting for a good time to upgrade, that time has arrived. The only remaining question is just how competitive AMD's RX 6000, aka Big Navi, will be. Even with 80 CUs, on paper, it looks like Nvidia's RTX 3080 may trump the top Navi 2x cards, thanks to GDDR6X and the doubling down on FP32 capability.” -Jarred Walton

PC Mag (unscored):

“In short, the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition is among the most beautifully designed, well-supported, and uniquely powerful GPUs ever released. It's a sea change in modern graphics-card manufacturing, and it represents a new era for a venerable company that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. You want the best that 4K gaming has to offer in the second half of 2020? Then you want the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition. Simple as that.” -Chris Stobing

Tech Radar (unscored):

“When looking at the actual benchmark results, it's clear that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is in a class of its own, standing head and shoulders above even the RTX 2080 Ti. Right off the bat in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, the RTX 3080 is a whopping 63% faster than the RTX 2080 and 26% faster than the 2080 Ti – a massive generational leap when you consider that the RTX 2080 was only 40% faster than the GTX 1080 when we reviewed it back in 2018.” -Bill Thomas

If the RTX 3080 reviews above are to be believed, NVIDIA’s new GPU is shaping up to be one of the most impressive on the market. The card will cost $699 USD and pre-orders are set to go live on September 17 on NVIDIA’s website.