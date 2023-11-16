New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Former Mass Effect lead Mac Walters & NetEase launch Worlds Untold studio

Mac Walters and Worlds Untold will aim to create new AAA IPs that span multiple games.
TJ Denzer
Image via NetEase Games
NetEase seems to have snapped up another major veteran of the gaming industry to lead a new studio known as Worlds Untold. Former Mass Effect and Anthem lead Mac Walters is leading up the efforts on this new studio, which will begin work on designing new AAA IPs that are meant to play across multiple games and perhaps in other media as well.

NetEase announced its hiring of Mac Walters and the launch of the Worlds Untold studio in a press release on the NetEase Games website this week. Officially opening its doors, Worlds Untold will be helmed by Walters, but he is also joined by additional experienced talent from throughout the industry. Some key players in the studios formation include Audio Director Sotaro Tojima (Metal Gear Solid, Halo franchises), Head of Production Elizabeth Lehtonen (Dragon Age, The Sims, Angry Birds franchises), Head of Art Ramil Sunga (Mass Effect, Anthem, Dragon Age franchises), Head of Technology Ben Goldstein (Assassin’s Creed, For Honor). Of course, Mac Walters himself also worked as a Lead Writer on Mass Effect 2 and 3, the Narrative Director on Anthem, Creative Director on Andromeda, and the Project Director on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as seen on his LinkedIn.

Mac Walters' LinkedIn announcement of Worlds Untold and hiring for its first project.
Mac Walters not only helped announced Worlds Untold on his LinkedIn, but added that the studio is hiring up for its first game right now.
Source: LinkedIn

As he leads Worlds Untold on new AAA gaming ventures for NetEase, Mac Walters hopes his team will be able to bring impressive new creative projects to gamers worldwide:

What comes of Worlds Untold will likely take some time to be revealed, but Mac Walters joins other industry veterans like Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi under the publisher. With that in mind, stay tuned to see what these new studios produce as we await reveals and announcements of their projects, right here at Shacknews.

