Balatro devs tease Jimbo plushie The talkative, taunting Joker head will soon become a marketable plushie in a gamble for your shelf space.

Since Balatro first came out in February 2024, Jimbo has been the de facto face of the game. He’s a cocky little Joker card that gives you the tutorial, praises you on a good run, and gently ribs you if you blow it. And now he’s coming to plushie form. Developer Localthunk has teased that a Jimbo plushie campaign is on the way featuring Balatro’s favorite trickster. The plushie will have a crowdfunded campaign through Makeship and details on the campaign will be revealed soon.

Localthunk teased the Jimbo plushie via the Balatro game social media this week. The teaser doesn’t have much for words, but it shows the clear outline of Jimbo with the Makeship logo on the image and a “Coming Soon” message. That is to see, we’ll likely learn more about the campaign in the very near future. We’re fairly certain it will be a crowdfunded campaign because that’s generally how Makeship works, which means that once the campaign opens, there’s a minimum number of orders to get started and sometimes incentive goals or other objectives alongside it.

A Jimbo plushie is a wonderfully quirky bit of game merch to launch in 2024. Balatro has been a regular talking point among gamers for its most excellent fun. It’s simple, but it has a lot going on to make it interesting almost every time. And it wasn’t just our Shacknews review praising it. The game has almost universal love on Metacritic among players and critics as well. Jimbo isn’t exactly blowing minds with his presence in the game, but he’s a recognizable face that has been used not only throughout the game, but also in most of Balatro’s marketing.

With a Makeship campaign teased, it’s just a matter of when Localthunk launches it. Stay tuned for further updats on the Jimbo plushie via the Balatro topic here at Shacknews.