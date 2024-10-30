Evening Reading - October 30, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Reddit (RDDT) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Capcom FY 2025 forecast unchanged despite sales being down 25 percent YoY in first half
- EA dismisses an 'Apex Legends 2.0' after the game's latest season underperformed
- Ubisoft says Star Wars Outlaws underperformed, more updates to come
- Facebook (META) reports 3.29 billion Daily Active People across its family of apps in Q3 2024
- Facebook (META) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 FY2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- Microsoft (MSFT) spent $9 billion on dividends and buybacks in Q1 FY2025
- Nintendo Music is a the company's new OST song-streaming app
- Blindfire shoots its shots in the Dark
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
John Marston buys in bulk
thinking about this diva rn pic.twitter.com/Ad89NARnrd— arthur morgan (@meemawnomeds) October 29, 2024
If this is a Halloween costume, I don't want to know. Let me believe.
An Outlast movie is in the works
A live-action ‘OUTLAST’ movie is in the works at Lionsgate.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 30, 2024
(Source: https://t.co/k9Mp9w1NsC) pic.twitter.com/xJzy6DVNGL
Not much thoughts on this but... hope it's scary!
Nintendo Music is here!
This is awesome. I hope they add the old Pokemon game OSTs to this.
Chappell Roan, Fortnite enjoyer
Chappell Roan plays Fortnite Festival on Switch pic.twitter.com/zw3xrk89VP— Jason Paradise (@jparaLove) October 30, 2024
She should play Fortnite Festival with me sometime.
Football photography
Color Theory pic.twitter.com/F5H3ieIaZR— Shawn Hubbard (@shawn_hubbard) October 30, 2024
These shots are stunning. They look like movie stills.
My kind of zen
October 29, 2024
Seriously though guys, try going to the movies alone if you haven't before.
Happy 20th anniversary to Saw
#Saw20th pic.twitter.com/TBmJjG6zw4— SAW (@Saw) October 29, 2024
A franchise that I deeply respect, despite disliking most of its entries.
The Wayans are coming back for a new Scary Movie
WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again. pic.twitter.com/iWGrh4IWrh— marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) October 29, 2024
Let's. Go.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
