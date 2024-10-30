New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 30, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

John Marston buys in bulk

If this is a Halloween costume, I don't want to know. Let me believe.

An Outlast movie is in the works

Not much thoughts on this but... hope it's scary!

Nintendo Music is here!

This is awesome. I hope they add the old Pokemon game OSTs to this.

Chappell Roan, Fortnite enjoyer

She should play Fortnite Festival with me sometime.

Football photography

These shots are stunning. They look like movie stills.

My kind of zen

Seriously though guys, try going to the movies alone if you haven't before.

Happy 20th anniversary to Saw

A franchise that I deeply respect, despite disliking most of its entries.

The Wayans are coming back for a new Scary Movie

Let's. Go.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Anna Kendrick in Woman of the Hour
The only games you should be playing this evening are Bubbletron and Shackpets.
Source: Netflix

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

