Evening Reading - October 30, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

John Marston buys in bulk

thinking about this diva rn pic.twitter.com/Ad89NARnrd — arthur morgan (@meemawnomeds) October 29, 2024

If this is a Halloween costume, I don't want to know. Let me believe.

An Outlast movie is in the works

A live-action ‘OUTLAST’ movie is in the works at Lionsgate.



(Source: https://t.co/k9Mp9w1NsC) pic.twitter.com/xJzy6DVNGL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 30, 2024

Not much thoughts on this but... hope it's scary!

Nintendo Music is here!

This is awesome. I hope they add the old Pokemon game OSTs to this.

Chappell Roan, Fortnite enjoyer

Chappell Roan plays Fortnite Festival on Switch pic.twitter.com/zw3xrk89VP — Jason Paradise (@jparaLove) October 30, 2024

She should play Fortnite Festival with me sometime.

Football photography

These shots are stunning. They look like movie stills.

My kind of zen

Seriously though guys, try going to the movies alone if you haven't before.

Happy 20th anniversary to Saw

A franchise that I deeply respect, despite disliking most of its entries.

The Wayans are coming back for a new Scary Movie

WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again. pic.twitter.com/iWGrh4IWrh — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) October 29, 2024

Let's. Go.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

The only games you should be playing this evening are Bubbletron and Shackpets.

Source: Netflix

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.