Capcom FY 2025 forecast unchanged despite sales being down 25 percent YoY in first half Capcom believes it will still make its goals releases like Monster Hunter Wilds looming over the horizon.

Among tech and gaming companies reporting this week, Capcom was one of the groups to share its latest financial results. The publisher put out its results for the first half of its FY 2025 cycle, and it had some concerning numbers with the company being down year-over-year in sales. However, Capcom still thinks it’s set for a strong second half and its guidance remains unchanged despite the lighter first half.

Capcom shared its first half FY 2025 financial report on its investor relations website this week. The company reported net sales of 56.4 billion yen for the first half of its fiscal year. This was down 25 percent from the first half of FY 2024. Meanwhile, its net income came out to 15.2 billion yen, which was down 40 percent YoY.

Capcom is banking big on Monster Hunter Wilds being the shot in the arm it needs to meet its FY 2025 sales goals.

Source: Capcom

Despite these numbers, Capcom feels strongly that it will have a good second half. The company is putting faith in Monster Hunter Wilds to sell well, and feels good about where the game is headed, having pointed a number of awards it received at Gamescom 2024. Monster Hunter Wilds comes out on February 28, 2024, and will be the next big thing in the series. With the hype it’s received, Capcom also feels it and other contributors will be enough to cover the company’s estimations for the year.

Will Capcom be right? It remains to be seen, but it looks like Monster Hunter Wilds is going to be a pivotal moment for the company’s fiscal year. Stay tuned to the Capcom topic here at Shacknews for more news and coverage.