EA dismisses an 'Apex Legends 2.0' after the game's latest season underperformed CEO Andrew Wilson said despite Apex's recent underperformance, 'the Version 2 thing has almost never been as successful.'

This week, Electronic Arts reported on its latest fiscal quarter, Q2 2025, and while most of it was pretty good news on strong sports game sales, Apex Legends was a bit of a bruise on the quarter. The game’s latest season didn’t fare as well as EA would have liked, but CEO Andrew Wilson and Respawn Entertainment aren’t anywhere near calling it quits. In fact, Wilson dismissed the possibility of an Apex Legends 2.0 refresh at this time.

This came out of the Electronic Arts Q2 2025 conference call that coincided with its quarterly earnings results this week. There, Andrew Wilson addressed the matter of Apex Legends, which has been reworking its monetization models in recent seasons.

“Following changes to the battle pass construct, we did not see the lift in monetisation we had expected,” Wilson said. “We will continue to focus on retention and breadth of content in service of our global community as we work towards more significant, innovative changes in the future.”

Apex Legends' latest season was a cause for concern among an otherwise healthy quarter for Electronic Arts.

Source: Electronic Arts

When asked if a significant shift to an Apex Legends 2 or perhaps a Version 2.0 was in the cards, Andrew Wilson dismissed it outright as too dangerous of a risk:

What I would say is that typically, what we have seen in the context of live service driven games at scale, is the Version 2 thing has almost never been as successful as the Version 1 thing… Any time we cause a global player community to have to choose between the investments they’ve made to date and future innovation creativity, that’s never a good place to put our community in, and so our objective will be to continue to innovate in the core experience, and you’re seeing that from season to season now as our seasons get progressively bigger and we’re changing kind of key modalities of play within those seasons.

And so it seems we’re not in for an Apex Legends 2.0 refresh anytime soon. Check out our other EA coverage and learn how its sports games contributed to a raised guidance for EA’s FY 2025.