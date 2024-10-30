New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

EA dismisses an 'Apex Legends 2.0' after the game's latest season underperformed

CEO Andrew Wilson said despite Apex's recent underperformance, 'the Version 2 thing has almost never been as successful.'
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
2

This week, Electronic Arts reported on its latest fiscal quarter, Q2 2025, and while most of it was pretty good news on strong sports game sales, Apex Legends was a bit of a bruise on the quarter. The game’s latest season didn’t fare as well as EA would have liked, but CEO Andrew Wilson and Respawn Entertainment aren’t anywhere near calling it quits. In fact, Wilson dismissed the possibility of an Apex Legends 2.0 refresh at this time.

This came out of the Electronic Arts Q2 2025 conference call that coincided with its quarterly earnings results this week. There, Andrew Wilson addressed the matter of Apex Legends, which has been reworking its monetization models in recent seasons.

“Following changes to the battle pass construct, we did not see the lift in monetisation we had expected,” Wilson said. “We will continue to focus on retention and breadth of content in service of our global community as we work towards more significant, innovative changes in the future.”

Pathfinder facing Mirage in a gunfight in Apex Legends
Apex Legends' latest season was a cause for concern among an otherwise healthy quarter for Electronic Arts.
Source: Electronic Arts

When asked if a significant shift to an Apex Legends 2 or perhaps a Version 2.0 was in the cards, Andrew Wilson dismissed it outright as too dangerous of a risk:

And so it seems we’re not in for an Apex Legends 2.0 refresh anytime soon. Check out our other EA coverage and learn how its sports games contributed to a raised guidance for EA’s FY 2025.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola