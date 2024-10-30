Facebook (META) reports 3.29 billion Daily Active People across its family of apps in Q3 2024 The number is up five percent from this time in 2023.

Facebook parent company Meta reported its quarterly earnings on Wednesday. In addition to providing revenue numbers, the social media giant also issued an update on its active user count across its family of apps. Meta reported a number of 3.29 billion daily active people (DAP) across its full family of apps over Q3 2024.

According to the Meta Q3 2024 quarterly earnings report, the DAP figure for the company's family of apps was at 3.29 billion for September 2024. This marks a five percent increase year-over-year from 2023, though it falls below the 3.31 billion user number that was expected by market analysts. This number includes users across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Meta issued its fourth quarter financial outlook, which is expected to be fairly positive, though the company is expecting a potential regulatory storm cloud on the horizon.

"In addition, we continue to monitor an active regulatory landscape, including the increasing legal and regulatory headwinds in the EU and the U.S. that could significantly impact our business and our financial results," reads the CFO Outlook Commentary.

There's more to learn about Meta's latest financial quarter from the company's Q3 2024 earnings call. Those interested in checking that out can visit the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The call will be available on demand on the Shacknews YouTube channel later today.