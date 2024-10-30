New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q3 2024 earnings call here

Tune in for more information out of Facebook's Q3 2024 earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
1

This afternoon, Facebook will report its earnings for Q3 2024. Shortly thereafter, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss those results. If you’d like to listen to the conversation, you can listen to Facebook’s Q3 2024 earnings call here.

Listen to the Facebook (META) Q3 2024 earnings call

Facebook’s Q3 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. You can watch it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, also broadcasts the call on its investor relations website.

During the call, we expect Facebook leadership, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to discuss the results of the company’s latest earnings report. We’ll be covering any potential news out of the call on our Facebook topic page.

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

