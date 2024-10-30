Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 FY2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations Microsoft credits its cloud services for most of its quarterly earnings figure.

Microsoft (MSFT) has released its quarterly earnings report for Q1 2025. The report the tech giant's financial numbers across its various departments. Microsoft concluded Q1 2025 with $65.6 billion in recorded revenue and an EPS of $3.30 per share, both figures beating market analyst expectations.

"AI-driven transformation is changing work, work artifacts, and workflow across every role, function, and business process," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the Microsoft Q1 2025 earnings report. "We are expanding our opportunity and winning new customers as we help them apply our AI platforms and tools to drive new growth and operating leverage."

Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes department reported a $28.3 revenue number, up 12 percent year-over-year. The company specifically pointed to revenue increases from Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud services, Dynamics products, and LinkedIn sales. Intelligent Cloud also contributed heavily to Microsoft's quarterly success with $24.1 billion in revenue.

Microsoft (MSFT) saw its stock rise at the end of the Wednesday, October 30 trading day, with shares up $0.58 per share. This figure continues to rise in after-hours trading, going up by roughly $3.00 per share of the time of this post.

There will be more to say about Microsoft following its Q1 2025 earnings call. Those interested can check it out live at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET or on demand on the Shacknews YouTube channel.