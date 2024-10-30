New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 FY2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations

Microsoft credits its cloud services for most of its quarterly earnings figure.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

Microsoft (MSFT) has released its quarterly earnings report for Q1 2025. The report the tech giant's financial numbers across its various departments. Microsoft concluded Q1 2025 with $65.6 billion in recorded revenue and an EPS of $3.30 per share, both figures beating market analyst expectations.

"AI-driven transformation is changing work, work artifacts, and workflow across every role, function, and business process," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the Microsoft Q1 2025 earnings report. "We are expanding our opportunity and winning new customers as we help them apply our AI platforms and tools to drive new growth and operating leverage."

Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes department reported a $28.3 revenue number, up 12 percent year-over-year. The company specifically pointed to revenue increases from Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud services, Dynamics products, and LinkedIn sales. Intelligent Cloud also contributed heavily to Microsoft's quarterly success with $24.1 billion in revenue.

Microsoft (MSFT) stock chart closing on October 30, 2024

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Microsoft (MSFT) saw its stock rise at the end of the Wednesday, October 30 trading day, with shares up $0.58 per share. This figure continues to rise in after-hours trading, going up by roughly $3.00 per share of the time of this post.

There will be more to say about Microsoft following its Q1 2025 earnings call. Those interested can check it out live at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET or on demand on the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola