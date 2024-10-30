New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2025 earnings call here

Here's how you can listen to Microsoft leadership discuss the results of its latest financial quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

After the release of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q1 2025 earnings report, the company will hold a call to further discuss the first quarter of its financial year. It’ll likely feature a lot of insight from executives at the company, and you can listen to Microsoft’s Q1 2025 earnings call right here.

Microsoft’s Q1 2025 earnings call will begin today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Microsoft will also broadcast it on its investor relations website.

As this is the first quarter of Microsoft’s fiscal year, we’ll be listening closely for any outlook on the rest of the year. You can expect to read any Microsoft news right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

