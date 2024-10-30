Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2025 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to Microsoft leadership discuss the results of its latest financial quarter.

After the release of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q1 2025 earnings report, the company will hold a call to further discuss the first quarter of its financial year. It’ll likely feature a lot of insight from executives at the company, and you can listen to Microsoft’s Q1 2025 earnings call right here.

Microsoft’s Q1 2025 earnings call will begin today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Microsoft will also broadcast it on its investor relations website.

As this is the first quarter of Microsoft’s fiscal year, we’ll be listening closely for any outlook on the rest of the year. You can expect to read any Microsoft news right here on Shacknews.