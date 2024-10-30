New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft says Star Wars Outlaws underperformed, more updates to come

Ubisoft says it's committed to improving Star Wars Outlaws based on player feedback.
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
1

Ubisoft’s earnings report covers the first half of the company’s fiscal year and features insight into how some of its notable releases performed in that period. This includes Star Wars Outlaws, which launched at the end of the summer. In the earnings report, Ubisoft admits that its Star Wars game “underperformed,” but it’s not done making improvements and changes.

Page 3 of Ubisoft’s earnings report has a blurb about Star Wars Outlaws and the studio’s plan moving forward. After admitting the game “underperformed sales expectations,” Ubisoft says the developer is “fully mobilized on implementing changes to enhance game mechanics and overall polish.”

Kay and Nix walking down a city street.

Source: Ubisoft

The next major update for Star Wars Outlaws is slated for November 21, which will coincide with the game’s Steam launch. Ubisoft believes that these factors and the release of the first story pack that same day will spell good news for the Star Wars game.

Star Wars Outlaws garnered generally favorable reviews when it launched in August, including here at Shacknews. However, it failed to hit the sales figures that Ubisoft previously expected. As the studio navigates the future of Star Wars Outlaws, you can expect to read about future updates here on Shacknews.

