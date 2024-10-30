Microsoft (MSFT) spent $9 billion on dividends and buybacks in Q1 FY2025 Microsoft's first quarter of the fiscal year included considerable spending on dividends and buybacks.

Microsoft (MSFT) shared its Q1 2025 earnings report at the close of markets today. In addition to earnings and revenue figures, it also revealed that Microsoft spent $9 billion on stock dividends and buybacks during the quarter.

In Microsoft’s Q1 2025 earnings release, the company confirms the stock dividend and repurchases. The move returned $9 billion to shareholders, according to the company. This continues a trend from the previous quarter, where Microsoft spent $8.4 billion in share buybacks.

Microsoft's (MSFT) stock value was sporadic in after-hours trading. This includes reaching as high as $442.06 after ending the day at $432.53.