Microsoft (MSFT) spent $9 billion on dividends and buybacks in Q1 FY2025

Microsoft's first quarter of the fiscal year included considerable spending on dividends and buybacks.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Microsoft (MSFT) shared its Q1 2025 earnings report at the close of markets today. In addition to earnings and revenue figures, it also revealed that Microsoft spent $9 billion on stock dividends and buybacks during the quarter.

In Microsoft’s Q1 2025 earnings release, the company confirms the stock dividend and repurchases. The move returned $9 billion to shareholders, according to the company. This continues a trend from the previous quarter, where Microsoft spent $8.4 billion in share buybacks.

Microsoft's stock chart on October 30, 2024.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) stock value was sporadic in after-hours trading. This includes reaching as high as $442.06 after ending the day at $432.53. For more news out of Microsoft’s earnings report, stick with Shacknews.

