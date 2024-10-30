Facebook (META) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations Facebook's parent company managed to top expectations for both EPS and revenue this quarter.

Facebook (META) is out with its Q3 2024 earnings report. It shows that the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and Threads beat EPS and revenue expectations.

Facebook’s Q3 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. It shows that the company made $40.69 billion in revenue, beating the estimate of $40.3 billion. In terms of EPS, Facebook brought in $6.03 per-share. This beats the expectation of $5.25.

"We had a good quarter driven by AI progress across our apps and business," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "We also have strong momentum with Meta AI, Llama adoption, and AI-powered glasses."

Facebook (META) stock took a dive in after-hours trading before eventually rebounding. It dropped as low as $574.87 before climbing up to $591.99.