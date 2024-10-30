New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo Music is a the company's new OST song-streaming app

Nintendo Music is available now for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Nintendo has revealed Nintendo Music, a new mobile app that lets users stream songs from their favorite Nintendo games. It’s out today on iOS and Android devices for subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online.

The trailer for Nintendo Music shows off the various games featured within the app. This includes Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, Metroid, Animal Crossing, and Fire Emblem. There are dedicated playlists for characters, themes, and moods. If you’d like to avoid songs with spoilers in their titles, there’s a feature for that, too.

Nintendo Music also features the ability to extend the length of songs by 15, 20, and 60 minutes. Lastly, Nintendo says it will add more music to the app over time.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola