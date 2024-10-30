Nintendo Music is a the company's new OST song-streaming app Nintendo Music is available now for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Nintendo has revealed Nintendo Music, a new mobile app that lets users stream songs from their favorite Nintendo games. It’s out today on iOS and Android devices for subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online.

The trailer for Nintendo Music shows off the various games featured within the app. This includes Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, Metroid, Animal Crossing, and Fire Emblem. There are dedicated playlists for characters, themes, and moods. If you’d like to avoid songs with spoilers in their titles, there’s a feature for that, too.

Nintendo Music also features the ability to extend the length of songs by 15, 20, and 60 minutes. Lastly, Nintendo says it will add more music to the app over time.