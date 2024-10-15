Evening Reading - October 15, 2024

Welcome, Shackers. It’s a little later than usual here due to the long weekend throwing me off a bit, but the day of posting must always come to an end, and so it goes as we pass the halfway point of October. We’ve already had some pretty sweet gaming and coverage, but plenty more is on the way. For today, we leave you with another Evening Reading to close it down proper.

Some clarification

Wait, wait, wait!

Everybody calm down!

There seems to be some misunderstanding, but I'm not retiring from video game music work!



I'm going to cut back a bit on my video game music work because I want to have more time to make the music I want to make. It would be difficult for… pic.twitter.com/8asDX9UF90 — 植松伸夫 (Nobuo Uematsu) -con TIKI- (@UematsuNobuo) October 16, 2024

Nobuo Uematsu is not quitting music! It seems as though he’s only stepping back from full game soundtrack projects in order to spend time making music the way he wants to. Good to know! The legend continues.

It was a Tuesday…

pic.twitter.com/eCBc6QxARh — But for me, it was Tuesday (@Was_Tuesday) October 15, 2024

Honestly, I could have used Bison’s advice today.

This is Gallica Radio FM

Did you know? Gallica is the protagonist’s friend in Metaphor ReFantazio and her power as a fairy is basically MP3 Player. Very good power in a fantasy fiction world.

Detective Abrams Issue #1

I wanted to draw something with Abrams that looks like a comicbook cover, because of him being, uh... the legally distinct BLUE demon detective.#fanart #deadlock #Deadlockfanart pic.twitter.com/lM5i2541l9 — R_Neophyte (@neophyte_r) October 15, 2024

Reminds me of Hellboy, which is all kinds of cool. Deadlock fanart continues to be peak.

Level 100 Spellsword finally takes the main quest

Have you ever been that guy that does all the side quests ahead of the main quest? I think it’s hard not to chase those early levels and the strong gear in The Elder Scrolls games.

Some Martinet to end your day

Always the GOAT, even if he’s sometimes Daisy!

And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this October 15.

