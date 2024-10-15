Tetris Forever gets November 2024 release date The collection of more than 15 classic Tetris games will be coming out this holiday season.

Tetris Forever is a vast collection of classic Tetris games from the retro remaster wizards at Digital Eclipse and The Tetris Company, and it finally has a release date. This fine collection of Tetris history will be hitting the market in November 2024 on consoles and PC.

Digital Eclipse announced the details of Tetris Forever’s launch date in a press release alongside the game’s latest trailer. According to the release, Tetris Forever is set to come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 12, 2024. The package will contain more than 15 games from throughout history, as well as a new one: Tetris Time Warp. This is Digital Eclipse’s own creation and takes players into various gauntlets of each of the older games, mixing music, gameplay, and history in an interesting and varied tour of Tetris titles.

In addition to the games, Tetris Forever is also set to feature a wide variety of special features. The game is said to have around 90 minutes of never-before-seen footage that shows off key parts of Tetris development through history, and even includes new interviews with original creator Alexey Pajitnov.

With a release date set for this awesome collection, there’s still plenty to see out of Tetris Forever. Stay tuned to the Tetris Forever topic for more updates and info, including what games will be included in the collection.