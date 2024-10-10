Here are 14 games that will be included in Tetris Forever Digital Eclipse released the full list of games that will be included in its next Gold Master Series compilation.

Tetris continues through its milestone 40th anniversary year. As part of the ongoing celebration, Digital Eclipse recently announced a compilation of classic Tetris titles set to be collected in a package called Tetris Forever. This is the latest in Digital Eclipse's Gold Master Series, which mixes together the informative storytelling of a documentary and playable classic video games. On Thursday, the studio revealed the full list of 14 games set to be included in the collection.

According to Digital Eclipse, these are the titles set to be included in Tetris Forever:

Tetris (Apple II, 1988)

Tetris (Famicom, 1988)

Hatris (Famicom, 1990)

Tetris 2 + Bombliss (Famicom, 1990)

Hatris (Game Boy, 1991)

Hatris (Nintendo Entertainment System, 1992)

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss (Super Famicom, 1992)

Tetris Battle Gaiden (Super Famicom, 1993)

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban (Super Famicom, 1993)

Super Tetris 3 (Super Famicom, 1994)

Super Bombliss (Super Famicom, 1995)

Super Bombliss (Game Boy, 1995)

Super Bombliss DX (Game Boy, 1998)

Tetris Time Warp

Source: Digital Eclipse

Readers might be counting along and realizing this is only 13 games. The 14th game is an all-new entry to the series from Digital Eclipse called Tetris Time Warp, which warps players between different Tetris eras in a single session. Up to four players will be tested as they look to adjust to different mechanics on the fly.

In addition to these games, Tetris Forever will feature over 90 minutes of documentary features from the team at Area 5. Players will get to dive into interactive timelines and also explore never-before-seen aspects of Tetris, including creator Alexey Pajitnov's original Electronika 60 prototype.

Tetris Forever was first revealed during the August 27, 2024 Nintendo Direct, but is set to come to multiple platforms. There's no release date for it just yet, but look for it to arrive on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch before the end of 2024.