New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Here are 14 games that will be included in Tetris Forever

Digital Eclipse released the full list of games that will be included in its next Gold Master Series compilation.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Digital Eclipse
2

Tetris continues through its milestone 40th anniversary year. As part of the ongoing celebration, Digital Eclipse recently announced a compilation of classic Tetris titles set to be collected in a package called Tetris Forever. This is the latest in Digital Eclipse's Gold Master Series, which mixes together the informative storytelling of a documentary and playable classic video games. On Thursday, the studio revealed the full list of 14 games set to be included in the collection.

According to Digital Eclipse, these are the titles set to be included in Tetris Forever:

  • Tetris (Apple II, 1988)
  • Tetris (Famicom, 1988)
  • Hatris (Famicom, 1990)
  • Tetris 2 + Bombliss (Famicom, 1990)
  • Hatris (Game Boy, 1991)
  • Hatris (Nintendo Entertainment System, 1992)
  • Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss (Super Famicom, 1992)
  • Tetris Battle Gaiden (Super Famicom, 1993)
  • Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban (Super Famicom, 1993)
  • Super Tetris 3 (Super Famicom, 1994)
  • Super Bombliss (Super Famicom, 1995)
  • Super Bombliss (Game Boy, 1995)
  • Super Bombliss DX (Game Boy, 1998)
The four-player Tetris Time Warp with players all on different Tetris styles in Tetris Forever
Tetris Time Warp
Source: Digital Eclipse

Readers might be counting along and realizing this is only 13 games. The 14th game is an all-new entry to the series from Digital Eclipse called Tetris Time Warp, which warps players between different Tetris eras in a single session. Up to four players will be tested as they look to adjust to different mechanics on the fly.

In addition to these games, Tetris Forever will feature over 90 minutes of documentary features from the team at Area 5. Players will get to dive into interactive timelines and also explore never-before-seen aspects of Tetris, including creator Alexey Pajitnov's original Electronika 60 prototype.

Tetris Forever was first revealed during the August 27, 2024 Nintendo Direct, but is set to come to multiple platforms. There's no release date for it just yet, but look for it to arrive on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch before the end of 2024.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola