SAG-AFTRA and video game companies to resume contract negotiations Video game performers have been on strike since contract talks stalled in July.

This summer, video game actors went on strike as the major studios failed to reach an agreement for a new deal with their union, SAG-AFTRA. Discussions between the two organizations ceased in July, but SAG-AFTRA has announced that it will resume negotiations with the video game companies next week.

SAG-AFTRA posted a press release this morning to announce that it will resume contract talks with the video game studios on Wednesday, October 23. This will mark the first time that the two sides are actively working towards a new deal since the strike began on July 25.



The convenience bargaining group represents Activision, Disney, EA, Insomniac Games, Take-Two Interactive, and WB Games, among others. While SAG-AFTRA wasn’t protesting specific games from these companies, the actors guild issued a strike against League of Legends last month, accusing Formosa Interactive of anti-union practices.

With SAG-AFTRA and the video game studios resuming negotiations next week, we’ll be watching closely for any word of a new contract for voice actors and game performers.