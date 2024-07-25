SAG-AFTRA launches video game performance/voice actor strike Voice and motion capture actors are striking in protest of the abusive use of AI to replace and replicate real performers.

SAG-AFTRA video game voice actors and capture artists have gone on strike against the Interactive Media Agreement. The group takes ire with the alleged abusive use of AI in video game development, which it claims takes jobs and work away from actors while utilizing their talents and likenesses for content in games. The group was set to come to the table with various groups and companies to sign a deal, but found that what it considers abusive use of AI in video game performances was still left unchecked.

SAG-AFTRA announced its strike via a press release on the guild’s website this week. The strike comes after events earlier this year when the guild agreed to come to negotiations with various companies following a strike that ran across a large portion of 2023. Companies involved in the negotiations included Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Llama Productions LLC, Take 2 Productions Inc., VoiceWorks Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc.. However, SAG-AFTRA has remained adamant that it will not budge on protections of guild members against AI replications and abuse of their talents.

Effective July 26 at 12:01 a.m. Today’s vote to strike comes after more than a year and a half of negotiations without a deal.#VideoGameStrike #LevelUpTheContract #SagAftraStrong https://t.co/8InNdB05k8 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 25, 2024

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher made clear the guild’s stance on AI protections, stressing that it would not budge on this particular topic.

We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate.

Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh added that the current state of affairs has created frustration among the guild at companies that refuse to agree to protections against abusive use of AI in video games regarding performers.

Eighteen months of negotiations have shown us that our employers are not interested in fair, reasonable A.I. protections, but rather flagrant exploitation. We refuse this paradigm – we will not leave any of our members behind, nor will we wait for sufficient protection any longer. We look forward to collaborating with teams on our Interim and Independent contracts, which provide A.I. transparency, consent and compensation to all performers, and to continuing to negotiate in good faith with this bargaining group when they are ready to join us in the world we all deserve.

For its part, proponents of the Interactive Media Agreement shared disappointment, believing that they had satisfied concerns of SAG-AFTRA in negotiations, as shared by video game producers party spokesperson Audrey Cooling:

We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations. We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions. Our offer is directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA’s concerns and extends meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the IMA. These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry.

It would appear that SAG-AFTRA is set to dig in its heels on these negotiations and the topic of AI in games. As we continue to follow this story, stay tuned to union news at Shacknews for new developments and updates.