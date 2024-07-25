SAG-AFTRA launches video game performance/voice actor strike
Voice and motion capture actors are striking in protest of the abusive use of AI to replace and replicate real performers.
SAG-AFTRA video game voice actors and capture artists have gone on strike against the Interactive Media Agreement. The group takes ire with the alleged abusive use of AI in video game development, which it claims takes jobs and work away from actors while utilizing their talents and likenesses for content in games. The group was set to come to the table with various groups and companies to sign a deal, but found that what it considers abusive use of AI in video game performances was still left unchecked.
SAG-AFTRA announced its strike via a press release on the guild’s website this week. The strike comes after events earlier this year when the guild agreed to come to negotiations with various companies following a strike that ran across a large portion of 2023. Companies involved in the negotiations included Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Llama Productions LLC, Take 2 Productions Inc., VoiceWorks Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc.. However, SAG-AFTRA has remained adamant that it will not budge on protections of guild members against AI replications and abuse of their talents.
Effective July 26 at 12:01 a.m. Today’s vote to strike comes after more than a year and a half of negotiations without a deal.#VideoGameStrike #LevelUpTheContract #SagAftraStrong https://t.co/8InNdB05k8— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 25, 2024
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher made clear the guild’s stance on AI protections, stressing that it would not budge on this particular topic.
Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh added that the current state of affairs has created frustration among the guild at companies that refuse to agree to protections against abusive use of AI in video games regarding performers.
For its part, proponents of the Interactive Media Agreement shared disappointment, believing that they had satisfied concerns of SAG-AFTRA in negotiations, as shared by video game producers party spokesperson Audrey Cooling:
It would appear that SAG-AFTRA is set to dig in its heels on these negotiations and the topic of AI in games. As we continue to follow this story, stay tuned to union news at Shacknews for new developments and updates.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, SAG-AFTRA launches video game performance/voice actor strike