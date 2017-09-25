SAG-AFTRA National Board authorizes upcoming video game strike vote
Negotiations with various video game publishers are set to take place in late September following failure to meet needs previously set forth by SAG-AFTRA.
A new bonus structure agreement ends the strike against 11 game companies that has persisted since October 2016.
Greg Burke is back with an in depth look at what the SAG-AFTRA union wants.
Games in production after February 17, 2015 could be affected.
Electronic Arts, Activision, Take-Two, Insomniac and WB Games could all be affected.