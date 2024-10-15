Nobuo Uematsu says Fantasian Neo Dimension is his last gaming project as a music composer The legendary composer has said in several years past that he won't be able to keep making full game soundtracks.

Fantasian Neo Dimension is meant to bring one of the latest RPGs of Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi to players on console and PC on December 5, 2024, and with it will come the alleged closing chapter on composer Nobuo Uematsu’s contributions to game music. The legendary Final Fantasy composer lent his talents to Fantasian’s soundtrack, but he has said it will likely be the time he works on a video game project as a composer.

Nobuo Uematsu shared this statement during an ad for Fantasian Neo Dimension, calling out the game’s release date. While the main point was to call out the game’s release date this coming holiday, Uematsu also took the time to share that he feels this will be his last major project in game music:

This is my final project as a composer of video game music. I hope you’ll pick it up and play it. Thanks for your support!

Watch this special message from #FantasianNeoDimension composer Nobuo Uematsu. pic.twitter.com/2Tk0wawBGF — FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (@Fantasian_EN) October 15, 2024

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard that Nobuo Uematsu is bowing out of the game industry. After Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, in which he composed the main theme, Uematsu shared that he simply doesn’t have the energy for a full game’s soundtrack anymore. Nonetheless, Uematsu came back to lend his talents to Fantasian, likely due to his long professional relationship with Sakaguchi. Uematsu has been careful with his health over the last few years as well, already slowing his projects back in 2018.

Hironobu Sakaguchi has shared that Fantasian won’t be his last game after all, but it looks like he’ll have to pursue that last project without Uematsu. As Fantasian Neo Dimension looms in December, stay tuned for more coverage leading up to the game’s release.