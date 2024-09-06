Fantasian isn't Hironobu Sakaguchi's last game after all The Final Fantasy creator once said Fantasian may be his last work before retirement, but revealed he's having fun working with a team on something new.

Hironobu Sakaguchi isn’t done working on games after Fantasian Neo Dimension it seems. Where the legendary Final Fantasy creator once said that he’d probably retire after Fantasian came out on mobile platforms, he has recently revealed that he is working on something new with a team, and while he didn’t reveal what it was, he also shared that he’s satisfied with how development is proceeding.

Sakaguchi shared all of this in a recent interview with Famitsu where he spoke to Fantasian Neo Dimension, but also what happens after. While he teased in late 2023 that he may be working on something new, he outright said he’s involved with a team in a new project this week:

I genuinely made Fantasian thinking it might be my retirement work, but yes, I’m taking it back. [laughes] We’re starting to talk about a new project… that is, we’re making a new game. It’s almost the same team that worked on Fantasian, but I can’t tell you what we’re working on yet. One thing I can say is that game production is fun. It’s probably more of a pleasure than a job now.

Fantasian Neo Dimension comes out sometime in the holiday 2024 season, but it seems Sakaguchi has further plans for game development afterwards.

Source: Mistwalker

Sakaguchi and his studio Mistwalker released Fantasian for Apple Arcade in 2021. And now, the game is headed to multiple platforms as Fantasian Neo Dimension this coming holiday. The original game has been praised by those who have played it for its excellent environmental design, fun characters and battle systems, and a solid soundtrack from fellow Final Fantasy luminary Nobuo Uematsu. Having said that most of the team from Fantasian is working on his new game, we’re curious to know if that means another Uematsu soundtrack for it as well, but the Sakaguchi did reveal that his family is welcoming a grandchild soon and he wants to translate that feeling into his new game.

For whatever form that takes, we’re excited to see that Sakaguchi is excited for his new project. As we await a proper reveal and new details, stay tuned to the Mistwalker topic for more updates here at Shacknews.