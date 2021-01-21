Fantasian teased by Final Fantasy creator's studio for Apple Arcade Hironobu Sakaguchi's Mistwalker studio is apparently coming into the home stretch on its latest game. Fantasian could appear on Apple Arcade later this year.

Hironobu Sakaguchi has long been known as the creator of Final Fantasy, but his endeavors have gone far beyond since leaving Square in 2004 to form his own Mistwalker studio. The studio is readying to launch its latest project, which will apparently arrive sometime this year on Apple Arcade. Fantasian is the name of the game and it’s reportedly a follow-up on the Terra Battle RPG games also launched by Mistwalker.

Sakaguchi recently teased Mistwalker’s Fantasian via his personal Twitter account, sharing a small glimpse of what the game might look like. According to Sakaguchi, Fantasian will have players going on an adventure that traverses hand-crafted dioramas as its environments. This concept is demonstrated in the image shared with Sakaguchi’s tweet, in which we see one such crafted diorama of a dusty desert town built into a rocky outcrop. Down in the corner, viewers can see a glimpse of the same dusty town with a character running through it.

Previous screenshots of Fantasian have featured other environments as well, such as a zig-zagging dirt path and a road running through trees. It also seems as though there will be some kind of party system as the latter screenshot shows two characters and HP/MP meters to go with them. With this year still pretty fresh, there’s a lot of time in which Fantasia wait to reveal further details, but gameplay or a release date likely might not be far off either as Sakaguchi claims the team has been working on the game for the last three years and will likely launch “soon”.

Whether soon means a couple months or towards the end of this year remains to be seen, but stay tuned as we await further details on Fantasian for Apple Arcade. Hopefully, a trailer isn’t far around the corner.